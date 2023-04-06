"Another needle mover incoming" - Tony Khan's AEW All In announcement has fans speculating about WWE Star's possible debut 

The wrestling world is convinced that a former WWE Champion will make his AEW debut following a major announcement by Tony Khan. The star in question is Drew McIntyre.

Tonight on Dynamite, Khan revealed that the All-In pay-per-view would return this year. For the first time, it'll be under the Jacksonville-based promotion's banner.

He also announced that it would be taking place in the United Kingdom on August 27. The show will emanate from London's Wembley Stadium.

“I’m so excited about tonight’s announcement. Five years ago, before AEW was founded, four pioneers, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega put out a show called All In. It was the biggest independent wrestling show of all time and it got interest from around the world. Now flash, five years later, AEW is going to make our debut in London, England, Sunday, August 27 for the first-ever AEW All-In,” Tony Khan said. [00:20 - 00:54]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at #AEW ’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley https://t.co/JEeMlu4LAV

It was recently reported that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire soon. Thus wrestling fans believed that the Scottish Warrior was going to Wembley Stadium to make his AEW debut.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.



Y'all seeing the vision? Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.Y'all seeing the vision? https://t.co/W7BVkheWc7

Phil Richards @PRichardsCR5 Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.



Y'all seeing the vision? Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.Y'all seeing the vision? https://t.co/W7BVkheWc7 It's happening. Tk will definitely offer everything he wants to get him on this card twitter.com/WrestleBanana/… It's happening. Tk will definitely offer everything he wants to get him on this card twitter.com/WrestleBanana/…

mike #blacklivesmatter @MikeDaMark @WrestleBanana It is very possible he will be a surprise debut at the show. @WrestleBanana It is very possible he will be a surprise debut at the show.

Numbnutsack @Numbnutsack1 @PeruvianHulk @TheEnemiesPE3 Oh god that would actually be huge. Imagine another one of WWE main eventers join the rival promotion. @PeruvianHulk @TheEnemiesPE3 Oh god that would actually be huge. Imagine another one of WWE main eventers join the rival promotion.

Sv£ @Endofhypocrites @WrestleBanana imagine if he appears people go crazy @WrestleBanana imagine if he appears people go crazy 😂

Kiokio @kiokio878 @WrestleBanana So he's on summer slam last year and all in this year 🤣🤣 @WrestleBanana So he's on summer slam last year and all in this year 🤣🤣

People also wanted Tony Khan to purchase the rights to the former WWE Champion's old theme song 'Broken Dreams.'

Mason (NLDS CHAMPIONS) @Musgroves_memes @KiddKobalt @swishasneaks @TheEnemiesPE3 Give him the same gimmick with a different name and his old Broken Dreams theme and I’ll become a AEW mark @KiddKobalt @swishasneaks @TheEnemiesPE3 Give him the same gimmick with a different name and his old Broken Dreams theme and I’ll become a AEW mark

Some folks wanted to see the Scottish Warrior turn heel and maybe join the Blackpool Combat Club.

LION1985 @floydno11 @WrestleBanana I hope he shows up as a heel @WrestleBanana I hope he shows up as a heel

Tony Khan signed Jay White amidst rumors of him potentially going to WWE

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Jay White showed up to help his Bullet Club mate Juice Robinson during his brawl against Ricky Starks.

Following his appearance, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE! Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" Tony Khan tweeted.

The Switchblade has finally put a rest to rumors that he was signing with WWE.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre show up on AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

