Former WWE Champion's contract expiring soon; megastar yet to agree to a new deal - Reports

In a massive development, it has been reported that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is in its final year, with both parties yet to agree upon a new deal.

The Scottish Warrior is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces, who carried the company on his back during the pandemic. Though his last couple of years has been a mixed bag, McIntyre still generates some of the loudest reactions from the crowd, no matter where he walks into.

He's currently slated to challenge IC Champion Gunther in a three-way match at WrestleMania 39, featuring Sheamus. Amid this, a new report from PWInsider has suggested that McIntyre's current deal with WWE is in its final year. It was also noted that the two parties are yet to come to an agreement to extend the contract.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PWInsider: Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is expiring this year, and the two sides "aren't even close" to a new deal. PWInsider: Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is expiring this year, and the two sides "aren't even close" to a new deal. https://t.co/3jLiBF8Fmy

Drew McIntyre joined the company in 2007 and received a main roster call-up in 2009. Though dubbed the "Chosen One," the 37-year-old's momentum fizzled out, and he was soon relegated to the undercard. He departed the global juggernaut in 2014, only to return better than ever in 2017.

If McIntyre chooses not to renew his contract and explore greener pastures elsewhere, it'll be a major blow to the Stamford-based promotion.

Drew McIntyre on his WWE WrestleMania 39 match

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the former WWE Champion explained how his WrestleMania 39 match was a "full circle" moment for him.

McIntyre pointed out that he was competing for the Intercontinental Championship, which was also the first title he won in the global juggernaut.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned that he didn't value the gold enough the first time around and was eager to raise it over his shoulder at WrestleMania 39.

“It’s the first championship I ever won, what a perfect moment, I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned, after being champion and having the WWE Title for over 300 days with nobody there. I’ve been waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it,” Drew added: “Now after everything I’ve been through this would be a full circle moment.”

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The dynamic of Drew McIntyre & Sheamus is brilliant. One minute they're best friends, the next they want to destroy each other.



Adding Gunther to the mix creates a different level of brutality. The dynamic of Drew McIntyre & Sheamus is brilliant. One minute they're best friends, the next they want to destroy each other.Adding Gunther to the mix creates a different level of brutality. https://t.co/A83J9kb6pY

Regardless of who wins at 'Mania, McIntyre, Gunther, and Sheamus are sure to put up one of the best matches of the whole event.

