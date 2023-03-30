Drew McIntyre hails his WWE WrestleMania 39 match as a "full circle moment"

This weekend at WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre will compete in a triple threat match against Sheamus and title holder Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Having won many titles during his WWE career, Drew is no stranger to being placed at the top of the card. His first championship win took place in 2009 when he won the very title he is competing for this weekend.

Having not won the Intercontinental Championship for 13 years now, Drew stated in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes why his upcoming match at Mania is special to him.

“It’s the first championship I ever won in WWE, what a perfect moment, I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned, after being champion and having the WWE title for over 300 days with nobody there. I’ve been waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it.” Drew added: “Now after everything I’ve been through this would be a full circle moment.” From 24:40 to 25:25

To capture the Intercontinental title once again, Drew will have to defeat Sheamus and dethrone Gunther, who has reignited the prestige surrounding the historic belt, having held the championship for more than 290 days.

Drew McIntyre is ready to throw down at WrestleMania 39

Whilst there are many top matches on the WrestleMania 39 card, the triple-threat match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre is being widely billed as a potential show-stealer.

Sheamus and Gunther are no strangers to one another, having gone toe-to-toe twice for the gold last year, with their first encounter at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff being heralded as one of WWE's best matches of 2022.

With Drew McIntyre now added to the mix, the three hard-hitting superstars are undoubtedly set to give fans one of the most aggressive and brutal WrestleMania matches of all time.

Will Gunther retain his title? or will a new champion emerge? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

