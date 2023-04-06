Tony Khan announces blockbuster AEW signing of hottest free agent in wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that a top free agent has officially become All Elite. The star is none other than Jay White.

The Switchblade shocked the world when he made an appearance on Dynamite tonight. He showed up to help his Bullet Club brother Juice Robinson. The latter was scheduled to kick off the show by wrestling Ricky Starks.

Before the match could take place, Robinson attacked Ricky Starks. As the two brawled inside the ring, The Switchblade Jay White ran in to help his Bullet Club comrade. Following the brawl, the match was ruled a 'No Contest'.

Following Jay White's return to Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was officially All Elite.

"Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE! Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" Tony Khan tweeted.

White lost a 'Loser leaves NJPW' match at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view against Eddie Kingston in February. A few weeks later, his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract expired. Since then, there have been several rumors that he was heading to WWE, but the rumors have officially been put to rest by Tony Khan's blockbuster announcement.

