Former world champion shockingly returns to AEW Dynamite, puts WWE signing rumors to rest 

One of the hottest free agents who was rumored to be joining WWE made a shocking return to AEW Dynamite. The star in question is Jay White.

The Switchblade last wrestled at NJPW's February pay-per-view Battle in the Valley against Eddie Kingston in a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match. After a tough battle, Kingston defeated White, forcing him to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Shortly after, it was announced that the former IWGP World Champion's NJPW contract had expired, and he had become a free agent.

There were several rumors that he was leaning towards WWE, but he put all the chatter to rest by making a shocking appearance on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

The opening match of the night was scheduled to be between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson. Just after Starks hit the ring, however, the two began to brawl. At that moment, The Switchblade emerged to help his former Bullet Club comrade.

White hit The Blade Runner on Starks. As the Bullet Club reunited tonight on Dynamite, the scheduled match between Starks and Robinson was ruled a 'No Contest'.

Are you excited to see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion back on Dynamite rather than in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

