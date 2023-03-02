Former World Champion officially becomes a free agent amid rumors of interest from WWE and AEW

WWE and AEW are always in the market for new and exciting talent to add to their already loaded rosters. However, a former World Champion is now officially a free agent. Both companies are reportedly very interested in signing the star.

The star in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, who has been part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster for over eight years and has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the Land of the Rising Sun.

White's Japanese journey looks to be over as the "Super-J Cast" podcast has revealed on their official Twitter page that his NJPW agreement has ended.

"Per sources, Jay White's contract with NJPW has expired and he is set to leave the company."

This tweet was reinforced by NJPW's Twitter account, which announced that all of Jay White's merchandise will be getting taken off of their website, meaning that if any Switchblade fans want to buy his merchandise, this is their last chance.

There has been strong interest in the Switchblade for years. Both WWE and AEW want to bring in the New Zealand native to their companies. But where will Jay White end up? Only time will tell!

Jay White lost his final NJPW match against a popular AEW star

Following his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023, Jay White sort of went off the rails in NJPW. The Switchblade felt that if he didn't have the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, he had nothing left to lose.

This led to White facing Hikuleo in a "Loser Leaves Japan" match on February 11th, which he lost. However, with NJPW expanding globally, he could still work for the company at international events.

White was already booked to face AEW star Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18th, but the stipulation was added that whoever lost the match would never compete for NJPW ever again.

After a hard-hitting contest, it was Eddie Kingston who picked up the victory, meaning that Jay was not only no longer welcome in Japan, but in NJPW as a whole. If White does choose to go to AEW on a full-time basis, it's fair to say that he will have a bone to pick with the Mad King when he gets there.

