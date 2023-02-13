Update on talks between WWE and Jay White - Reports

Jay White recently lost a "Loser leaves Japan" match to Hikuleo in New Japan Pro Wrestling, fueling speculation that he is WWE bound. Other fans believe he will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

White became the leader of the Bullet Club and was a legendary heel in NJPW. He has made sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling but rumors have started that WWE is interested in signing The Switchblade.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there remains widespread interest in Jay White and the word is that Switchblade is looking to move back to the United States. The report noted that WWE felt confident that they could sign White, but sources told Fightful that a deal is "hardly guaranteed at this point."

Fightful added that an appearance by White at the Royal Rumble was never discussed because his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has not expired yet. The report added that NJPW would love to keep Jay and that he has positive relationships in IMPACT and AEW as well. Jay is currently scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California on February 18th.

Jay White claims WWE tag team is underrated

Jay White recently claimed that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are underrated.

The Good Brothers recently returned to the company and reunited with AJ Styles on RAW. Gallows and Anderson have put together incredible careers and have won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice thus far.

Speaking with The New York Post, Jay complimented The Good Brothers and said they need to be acknowledged for what they have done in professional wrestling.

“They need to be acknowledged for the impact they’ve had on the industry. I think people overlook that or don’t want to admit that or to give them their flowers for that. The companies that they’ve been in and what they’re doing now with Karl still being the NEVER Openweight champion yet being in WWE. I think that’s pretty unheard of. They’re always blazing trails and making history. They need to be acknowledged for that.” [H/T: New York Post]

Jay White is a charismatic performer who would be a great addition to RAW or SmackDown's roster. Time will tell if The Switchblade appears on the road to WrestleMania or opts to join a different promotion.

