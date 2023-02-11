"See ya at WrestleMania Switchblade" - Twitter goes wild after Jay White leaves Japan following a historic loss against 32-year-old star

The wrestling world has reacted to Jay White suffering a historic loss at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday, February 11.

At the show, Switchblade lost to Hikuleo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match. In the aftermath, fans took to Twitter to speculate about the possibility of him going to WWE.

Former Bullet Club members Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Cody Rhodes are all currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, a large portion of fans thinks that White could join them as well.

Check out the reactions from fans on Twitter below:

Callum Altimas @CallumAltimas



He’s almost certainly destined for either AEW or WWE. Exciting times ahead for the Switchblade!



#NJPWスマホプレミアム Jay White has lost his “Loser Leaves New Japan” match with Hikuleo and is officially leaving NJPWHe’s almost certainly destined for either AEW or WWE. Exciting times ahead for the Switchblade! Jay White has lost his “Loser Leaves New Japan” match with Hikuleo and is officially leaving NJPW 👀He’s almost certainly destined for either AEW or WWE. Exciting times ahead for the Switchblade! 🔥 #NJPWスマホプレミアム https://t.co/m4bZlCsyXP

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana If Jay White really does debut in WWE, then that's 3/4 of the Bullet Club leaders joining WWE which is kinda wild. If Jay White really does debut in WWE, then that's 3/4 of the Bullet Club leaders joining WWE which is kinda wild. https://t.co/GhIdmd0KyP

Nish @Epicnish Jay white is #Allelite I guess !!! He might join WWE too AEW looks likely to me Jay white is #Allelite I guess !!! He might join WWE too AEW looks likely to me https://t.co/ufxPO1hrF8

Loan Wolf 🐓 @wrestlestan If Jay white shows up in WWE it will be funny If Jay white shows up in WWE it will be funny

Rodney Summers Jr. @RSumm22 WWE signing Jay White would be their biggest acquisition since AJ Styles but it's completely different because he's only 30. WWE signing Jay White would be their biggest acquisition since AJ Styles but it's completely different because he's only 30.

CLEANERSZN 🧹 @arnmald #njpw



WWE better push Switchblade Jay White as the next face of the company right alongside of Cody Rhodes



Straight to RAW/SmackDown Mercifully it is over #njnbg WWE better push Switchblade Jay White as the next face of the company right alongside of Cody RhodesStraight to RAW/SmackDown Mercifully it is over #njnbg #njpw WWE better push Switchblade Jay White as the next face of the company right alongside of Cody Rhodes Straight to RAW/SmackDown

White's loss to Hikuleo in Osaka was historic for many reasons. Four years ago, in the same arena, the Kiwi star won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Apart from becoming the leader of the Bullet Club, White is also a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and NEVER Openweight Champion.

He was previously betrayed by Hikuleo, who was a member of the Bullet Club alongside his brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Jay White will be in action against current AEW star Eddie Kingston

Jay White is no longer expected to appear in Japan. However, his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling isn't completely over yet.

Switchblade will be in action against Eddie Kingston at the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in the US. He could continue to work for New Japan Pro-Wrestling under their NJPW Strong brand.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



@madking1981 vs @jaywhiteNZ at Battle in the Valley February 18, LIVE on @fitetv!



#njpwSTRONG #njbitv A MONUMENTAL challenge!@madking1981 vs @jaywhiteNZ at Battle in the Valley February 18, LIVE on @fitetv! A MONUMENTAL [email protected] vs @jaywhiteNZ at Battle in the Valley February 18, LIVE on @fitetv!#njpwSTRONG #njbitv https://t.co/wkuS30BXVu

White is currently on a losing streak, having dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The 30-year-old star will aim to get back on winning terms by beating The Mad King on February 18th.

There is also a chance that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will go to AEW. He has previously competed for the promotion in the lead-up to Forbidden Door.

Would you like to see Jay White sign for WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

