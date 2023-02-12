Things in WWE could get even more interesting on the Road to WrestleMania. As matches and angles build up for the Show of Shows, anticipation will only grow.

At last year's WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE. After weeks of rumors of The American Nightmare returning, he eventually emerged as Seth Rollins' unannounced opponent. While there haven't been any huge main-roster signings in 2023, one could be around the corner.

Jay White, the leader of the Bullet Club, lost a Loser Leaves New Japan Pro Wrestling match to Hikuleo. His deal was set to expire in early 2023, and that loss essentially closes the book on his NJPW career.

But with one book closing, another could be written for the talented young wrestler. He has ties to both major American companies, so where will he eventually sign?

Here are four potential opponents for Jay White if he signs with WWE.

#4. Finn Balor leads the Judgment Day

Finn Balor created the Bullet Club in 2013 before leaving Japan to join the Stamford-based promotion. He is responsible for the group's impact on wrestling even if he hasn't been in Japan for over eight years.

The former NXT Champion has been both a heel and a face but is currently a heel. He's also leading a new faction, the Judgment Day, that fashions itself as the group that rules over Monday Night RAW.

If the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion signs with WWE, it would only make sense for him to either join or oppose The Demon. Since Finn and the Judgment Day are dastardly heels, it would be good if White debuted as a face to oppose their tyranny.

#3. Seth Rollins is a dream opponent for many wrestlers

Rollins has worn many different suits in his career.

Roman Reigns may be considered WWE's top star, and that's partially true. But when it comes to adapting to any situation or character, he's not as good as Seth Rollins.

The former Universal Champion has been a never-say-die babyface and a disillusioned heel. His work as a crazy heel was so good that he turned face.

Whenever dream feuds between wrestling promotions are discussed, The Visionary's name is always mentioned. He is a generational talent who can blend power, speed, and athleticism with technical moves.

Jay White can do the same thing, and tangling with Rollins would be a huge deal for the industry. Both stars also started when they were very young but grew into top performers in the business.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura left NJPW for WWE

The King of Strong Style missed the 2023 Royal Rumble.

While he hasn't been on programming lately, Shinsuke Nakamura's reappearance in WWE could happen at any time. He's a captivating star and has a presence, unlike other wrestling stars.

When he joined the Stamford-based promotion, it marked one of the first big names from Japan to make the move. It was a big deal for the entire wrestling industry. Nakamura is a legend in Japan, and Jay White would want to target that type of person if he signs with WWE.

The story of both being huge stars in Japan would write itself, but the 30-year-old star would have to prove he could do it in WWE. White and Nakamura could also utilize their natural charisma in a potential program.

#1. AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business

An angle with Styles and the O.C. would be intriguing.

Many fans and analysts consider AJ Styles to be this generation's Shawn Michaels. That means he is an amazing in-ring performer and storyteller. These types of stars come along every once in a while. Styles is 45 years old, but he's still among the top stars in pro wrestling.

The Phenomenal One briefly competed in NJPW, but he made a huge mark while competing in Japan. He won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and led the Bullet Club. That could be used in a potential feud if White inks a contract with Triple H. They could join forces or battle each other.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been allied with both Jay White and AJ Styles, which would force the tag team to pick a side.

The two former IWGP Heavyweight Champs have many similarities, like making a huge impact in Japan, that could be used to build a feud. White could even try to assume leadership of the group if he joines the O.C.

