Update on former Tag Team Champions' contract status with WWE - Reports

WWE underwent many changes following Vince McMahon's resignation last July. Triple H assumed the role of WWE Chief Content Officer and implemented his vision for the product during Vince's time away from the company.

The Game has brought several previously-released talents back and presented them in a new light to the WWE Universe. Some of the superstars that have returned have caught on with the fans, while others have not.

One tag team that Triple H brought back to the company was former RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after they were released in 2020. They reunited with AJ Styles in The O.C. and recruited Michin (Mia Yim) to the group as they battled The Judgment Day.

The most memorable moment from the feud for many fans was Rhea Ripley slamming Luke Gallows on the floor outside the ring. The O.C. has faded away following AJ Styles suffering a broken ankle at a recent live event. Neither Gallows nor Anderson made an appearance during last night's WWE Royal Rumble.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be sticking around for a long time. The former champions have reportedly signed a contract to keep them with the company until 2027.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

Mia Yim on returning to WWE as part of The O.C.

Michin, aka Mia Yim, recently discussed her return to the company and her time in The O.C. on WWE RAW.

The 33-year-old made her shocking return on the November 11, 2022 edition of the red brand and was billed as The O.C.'s solution to their Rhea Ripley problem. The Judgment Day eventually emerged victorious in the feud and remains a huge part of RAW every week.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the Royal Rumble, Yim disclosed that she feels like the little sister of the group because she knows she can count on The O.C. if something happens to her.

"They just knew they wanted me, and since day one, they've welcomed me like a part of the family. So, I feel like the little sister, we've all been in the business for a long time, but I still feel like the little sister in the group where I know that if something were to happen to me, I can count on them," said Yim. (01:45-02:24)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been a tag team for years and could present a challenge to The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Jey Uso walked out on The Bloodline last night at the premium live event, so the champs are certainly vulnerable. It will be interesting to see which team takes advantage.

Do you think Gallows and Anderson will capture the tag titles in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes