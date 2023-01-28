Mia Yim has discussed what led to her becoming the newest member of The O.C. after making her return to WWE.

Due to budget cuts, The HBIC was let go by the company in November 2021, along with her husband, Keith Lee. She made a surprise return several months ago during an episode of Monday Night RAW where she was revealed as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's newest ally. This was during The O.C.'s feud against Judgment Day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Mia Yim revealed that The O.C. approached her to join the group as they were outnumbered by Judgment Day and needed a female star to take care of Rhea Ripley.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that."

She added:

"They just knew they wanted me, and since day one, they've welcomed me like a part of the family. So, I feel like the little sister, we've all been in the business for a long time, but I still feel like the little sister in the group where I know that if something were to happen to me, I can count on them," said Yim. (01:45-02:24)

You can check out the video below:

Mia Yim is the first female member of The O.C.

Before The HBIC returned to WWE, The O.C. had a problem as Rhea Ripley was interfering in their matches and could put her hands on them while they couldn't do anything about it.

Having Mia by their side meant they could even the odds and have someone to deal with The Eradicator.

Mia Yim and Ripley even shared the ring in the inaugural Women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster, which Mia Yim's group won.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes