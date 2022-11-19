5 mistakes Triple H has made as WWE Chief Content Officer

WWE's product has improved tremendously as of late, but that doesn't mean it has become perfect. The WWE Universe has every reason to be excited about the future of the company.

Triple H has brought new life to the product, and his vision for WWE is resonating with wrestling fans. However, there are a few things that still haven't worked or have simply been forgotten about along the way.

Listed below are five mistakes Triple H has made thus far as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

#5. Hit Row has been a miss

Hit Row made their return to WWE without Swerve Strickland.

Hit Row made their return to WWE without Swerve Strickland. Swerve is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and will be battling for the AEW Tag Team Championships with Keith Lee tomorrow at Full Gear.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab returned with a ton of hype but have quickly become just another faction on the blue brand. The Viking Raiders beat them down on Friday, and it somehow appears that Hit Row is destined for the undercard.

#4. Bray Wyatt's incredibly slow burn

It has been more than a month since Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return at Extreme Rules, and fans have received very little information about Bray's new character.

The promos with Uncle Howdy have certainly been interesting, but after a while, some fans wouldn't mind a kernel of information as to why all these ominous events keep happening.

LA Knight made the poor decision to slap Bray Wyatt in the face on tonight's SmackDown, and he was found under a bunch of equipment later on in the show. Perhaps the WWE Universe will get to meet some of Wyatt 6's members at Survivor Series or see Bray wrestle in his first match since WrestleMania 37.

#3. A floundering Bro

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. It felt like a big victory, but it has done absolutely nothing for Riddle's on-screen character.

Seth was the one who emerged from the Fight Pit with more momentum somehow and is now the United States Champion. Matt can be found wandering around with bongo drums on Monday nights.

#2. The disappearance of Xia Li

Emma made her triumphant return on the October 28th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Emma made her triumphant return on the October 28th edition of WWE SmackDown. She accepted Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship and came up just short.

The 33-year-old was then confronted on the November 4th edition of SmackDown by Xia Li. Xia claimed that all Emma proved in her loss to the Baddest Woman on the Planet was that she was weak. The backstage segment aired on the blue brand but was never followed up on.

On this week's edition of SmackDown, Emma and Madcap Moss continued their romance storyline. The real-life couple flirted backstage before Madcap's match against Karrion Kross. Karrion dominated Madcap and won after applying the Kross Jacket.

After the match, Emma came to the ring to check on Moss as Kross taunted them from the entrance ramp. Only time will tell if Emma will remember being called weak by a fellow superstar or not.

#1. The Intercontinental Champion is afraid of monsters

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, New Day teamed up with Braun Strowman to battle Imperium in a 6-man tag team match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit Midnight Hour, and Gunther got into the ring to break up the cover.

Braun walked towards Gunther, and the Ring General retreated out of the squared circle, allowing Ludwig Kaiser to get pinned for the loss. After the match, Ricochet confronted Strowman backstage and mocked him for his controversial tweet after Crown Jewel. Ricochet and Strowman will battle next week in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup.

The issue here is that Gunther utterly demolished Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion. It was an odd visual to see Ricochet stand up to Braun Strowman moments after Gunther ran from the Monster of All Monsters. Strowman appears to be the favorite to win the tournament, and perhaps the Ring General will overcome his fear of monsters before the two meet inside the squared circle.

