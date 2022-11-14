Former WWE star EC3 thinks Braun Strowman's recent meltdown on Twitter has done no favors to anyone, terming it "idiotic" and "dumb."

In the wake of his win over Omos at Crown Jewel 2022, The Monster Among Men sent out a celebratory tweet, putting over the former and himself. On top of that, the former WWE Universal Champion stirred the pot by mentioning giants and monsters like him and Omos were better than high-flying wrestlers.

This resulted in many from the wrestling business, like Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Mustafa Ali, and more, lashing out. If this wasn't enough, Strowman also got into a heated argument with fans in the comments section.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that nobody came out looking good from the incident. However, he praised Ospreay for his response, who tweeted that there was no logic in Strowman belittling other wrestlers when all, including Strowman himself, were making money by wrestling.

"I don't think anybody did anything good in this. Jericho, I mean, I'm always up for standing up for the working man, and we talked about this on the pod with Vince, and Ospreay is pretty funny. It's a good point why you're mad about making money, and people are doing the same," said EC3. (3:32 - 3:51)

Despite being close associates in the past, EC3 didn't try to defend Braun Strowman, saying that his tweet was "dumb" and "idiotic."

"The tweet's dumb; the tweet's idiotic," added EC3. (4:18 - 4:20)

Braun Strowman has heat with WWE officials

As a result of his series of tweets, Braun Strowman generated backstage heat among the higher-ups in WWE. As per Fightful Select, though The Monster Among Men was easy to deal with in person, his social media behavior was concerning.

It was also noted that the promotion had no intention of turning this controversy into an on-screen angle. However, going by his booking on SmackDown last week, it seems his position wouldn't be affected for the time being.

Strowman made quick work of Jinder Mahal to advance to the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

Considering how dominant he has looked since returning to WWE in September, Braun Strowman is one of the favorites to win the SmackDown World Cup.

Do you think the former Universal Champion would be punished for his recent Twitter meltdown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

