WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's recent tweet has caused quite an uproar on social media. His “floppy floppers” comment on other wrestlers has been subjected to much debate. Some were humorous in their response to his antics while others were outright blunt.

It all started with the hyped ‘Monster vs. Giant’ fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Omos and Strowman put on a solid match and exceeded the expectations of many. However, the former Universal Champion bragged about the “47 stars” he got after his fight. He also suggested that "flippy flipper" wrestlers should just bag groceries.

The Monster of All Monsters believes that his fight with Omos should have gotten more acknowledgement. Mustafa Ali was quick to respond with a subtle warning, referencing Strowman's release by WWE in 2021.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet also gave his opinion on the matter by referencing Braun’s weight. It was a hilarious dig at a backstage encounter he had with a fan.

Superstars from other promotions also jumped in on the Twitter debate. AEW icon Chris Jericho gave a cheeky response to the situation while Serpentico didn’t hold back his words.

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Osprey also responded and believed that Braun Strowman could have just been proud of his Crown Jewel match rather than taking a swipe at his co-workers. Keith Lee was more philosophical in his reply.

In the aftermath of Braun Strowman's apology tweet, former AEW star Joey Janela commented using a GIF of Triple H, apparently alluding to the WWE Head of Creative stepping in to take control of the situation.

Solomonster reveals the problem with WWE star Braun Strowman and the reason for his jibes at other wrestlers

Jason Solomon, a mainstay of House of Glory Wrestling in New York, recently reacted to Strowman's controversial tweets in his podcast. He believed the former Universal Champion struggles with his insecurity at times, causing him to lash out at his competition.

"He (Strowman) cannot help himself but put other wrestlers down. The one thing I have noticed about Braun Strowman, when I do see his tweets pop up and he says something stupid and he ends up in the news, he comes across as... very insecure person." (1:47 - 2:44)

Solomon continued, noting that insecure people often put others down to make themselves feel better.

"That's what insecure people do. They will put others down for no reason at all, other than just to make themselves feel better because there is something about themselves they don't like." (2:45 - 2:58)

Regardless of the comments, Braun Strowman is on a great start to his second main roster run. He is still undefeated, even in dark matches and house shows, and is living up to his name of Monster of All Monsters.

