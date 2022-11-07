Backstage reaction to Omos' performance against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel revealed - Reports

Omos and Braun Strowman finally locked horns at Crown Jewel and expectedly featured in a very short match that saw The Monster of all Monsters emerge victorious. The Nigerian Giant, however, also benefited despite the loss, as WWE officials were reportedly pleased with his latest in-ring performance.

WWE's events in Saudi Arabia regularly feature special-attraction matches, and Omos vs. Strowman falls under the aforementioned category. While fan expectations might not have been great heading into the clash of giants, Omos and Braun Strowman managed to keep the Saudi Arabian audience entertained throughout their seven-minute contest.

PWInsider revealed that people backstage have been quite impressed with Omos' recent work in WWE. The Nigerian Giant has shown decent progress in the squared circle, and there is a positive feeling about the superstar's future behind the scenes, as reported below:

"Several WWE sources praised Omos' work today and of late, feeling he is making good progress," reported Mike Johnson.

What happened in Omos and Braun Strowman's WWE Crown Jewel match?

Braun Strowman came out to a massive pop in Riyadh and initially found himself struggling against the 7-foot giant. The former strongman couldn't get control of the match as Omos asserted his dominance with heavy strikes and slams.

Strowman eventually mounted a quintessential babyface comeback as he capitalized on an opening and caught Omos off guard with a massive running powerslam. The move was enough to get Braun the all-important three-count as he celebrated with the fans in attendance while a frustrated Omos exited the ring.

The former Universal Champion also broke his silence shortly after the show and seemed very proud about overcoming The Nigerian Giant's daunting challenge. This contest marked Braun Strowman's first win at a premium live event since returning to WWE. It will be interesting to track his creative direction on TV.

As for Omos, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is in the good books of WWE officials, but what could that mean for his future? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

