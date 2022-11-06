"More than a man…….. Less than a God" - Braun Strowman breaks silence after huge win over Omos at Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to break his silence after his massive win over Omos at Crown Jewel.

The Monster Among Men was dominated in the early stages of the match by The Nigerian Giant. However, his comeback proved crucial, as he eventually hit the Running Powerslam to secure the pinfall victory.

Taking to Twitter, Strowman sent a short message, claiming that he was indeed the "Monster of All Monsters".

"More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!! I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!!" wrote Braun Strowman.

Check out Strowman's message below:

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!!



I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!! More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!! I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!!

Strowman returned to WWE in September after attacking numerous stars on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Universal Champion then engaged in a feud with The Alpha Academy, beating Chad Gable and Otis respectively. He has been teaming up with The New Day against The Bloodline during recent live events.

The 39-year-old recently defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match at a WWE house show as well. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Strowman after his big win in Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman go after Roman Reigns and his titles? Sound off in the comment section

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes