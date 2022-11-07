Former AEW star hilariously reacts to Braun Strowman's controversial tweets by referencing WWE CCO Triple H

Braun Strowman's recent tweet has caused quite an uproar on social media, and now former AEW star Joey Janela has hilariously chimed in, taking a shot at The Monster Among Men in the process.

Strowman took to social media this weekend after his match with Omos to praise his opponent while taking a major knock at AEW stars. Unfortunately, for the former WWE Universal Champion, he didn't quite get the reaction that he may have hoped for initially.

In the aftermath of Braun Strowman's tweet, former AEW star Joey Janela commented on the star's apology tweet using a GIF of Triple H making a call, seemingly alluding to The Game having to step in.

Check out Janela's reply and Strowman's original post below:

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY twitter.com/adamscherr99/s… The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt. Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt. twitter.com/adamscherr99/s… https://t.co/YTgoOV2Ob4

Braun Strowman's tweet made a lot more traction as well, notably gaining the attention of former AEW World Champion and the reigning ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, who clapped back at the star.

Current AEW star Keith Lee also responded to Braun Strowman's tweet and took a far more dignified stance

Keith Lee is known for his enigmatic speeches and catchphrases, but more importantly for his ability to perform with both strength and shocking agility. In light of Strowman's divisive tweet, fans asked The Limitless One what his take was on the matter.

Keith Lee then took to Twitter, claiming that the argument was beneath him.

"There are many different flavors of ice cream. One does not rule all. Anyone with minor business sense understands this. There is obviously much and more that I *could* say... but honestly... the discussion is beneath me," Lee tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Strowman's Tweet will upset any other AEW stars in the coming days, especially since the promotion is known for employing styles of wrestling that The Monster of Men took shots at.

