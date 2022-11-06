Braun Strowman seemingly takes a massive dig at AEW and suspended star after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE star Braun Strowman has taken a dig at Kenny Omega and AEW. The former Universal Champion didn't hold back while responding to a tweet from a fan.

Strowman was recently in action against Omos at WWE Crown Jewel. The two men put together a solid match where The Nigerian Giant dominated his opponent in the early stages.

Eventually, Strowman turned the tables on his opponent to pick up a win via the Running Powerslam. In the aftermath of the bout, he took to social media to take a dig at the star rating system and the rest of the AEW roster in the process.

"Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 [star emojis] and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper," Strowman tweeted.

A fan responded to the tweet by saying, "Better match than anything Kenny Omega and AEW have ever done," to which the former Universal Champion replied and said:

"You get it."

Check out Strowman's tweet below:

Omega and The Elite are currently suspended in AEW. However, the company has teased the idea of bringing the former World Trios Champions back by posting cryptic videos on social media.

Braun Strowman took to Twitter to break his silence after his win over Omos at Crown Jewel

The Monster of all Monsters recently took to Twitter to break his silence after beating Omos at Crown Jewel.

After slamming the 400+ pound superstar, Strowman took to social media to send a short message. He claimed himself to be "more than a man" but "less than a god."

"More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!! I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!!" wrote Braun Strowman.

Check out Braun Strowman's tweet below:

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!!



I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!! More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!! I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!!

Strowman returned to WWE earlier this year after being released from the company under Vince McMahon last year.

After returning to WWE, the former Universal Champion engaged in a feud with Alpha Academy. He has beaten both Chad Gable and Otis in singles matches.

Strowman's first major feud was against Omos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion partnered up with MVP a few months ago. However, under the Triple H regime, he hasn't been part of a proper storyline up until his recent feud with Strowman.

Poll : 0 votes