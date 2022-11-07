Former AEW World Champion reacts to Braun Strowman's jibe following Crown Jewel 2022, current WWE Superstar responds

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently reacted to Braun Strowman taking a shot at the star rating system following WWE Crown Jewel.

Strowman faced Omos in a battle of the behemoths at the recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Following a battle that lasted over seven minutes, The Monster Among Men emerged victorious after hitting the Running Powerslam on Omos.

Braun Strowman recently took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction at the star rating system favoring smaller-sized wrestlers. He sarcastically added that his match against Omos received 47 stars. AEW star Chris Jericho noticed Strowman's post and tweeted the following:

"I used to bag groceries."

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet also chimed in with a tweet of his own in response to the Jericho Appreciation Society leader's post:

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently opened up about his diet plan and workout routine

During his interview with WWE Alan, Strowman shed light on his daily routine. The Monster Among Men disclosed that he has 20 egg whites and four cups of oatmeal before going for a two-three hour gym session. He further added:

"[The secret is] just work, consistency, waking up at 6 o'clock in the morning every day doing an hour of cardio. I eat 20 egg whites and 4 cups of oatmeal for breakfast and then I go to train at the gym for around two-three hours. Then I usually like eating sushi for my post-workout meal. I have 50 pieces of tuna sashimi and 4 bowls of rice. And then every about two and a half- three hours, I eat between 10 oz and 12 oz of cooked beef, chicken, and fish, and between a 150 and 400 gm of rice."

With Braun Strowman getting the better of the over-400-pound Omos at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar feuds with him in the coming weeks.

