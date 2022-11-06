"20 egg whites and 4 cups of oatmeal for breakfast" - Braun Strowman details insane diet and exercise for remaining in peak physical WWE condition

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been in remarkable shape since his return to the company in September. He recently detailed his insane diet and workout regimen to maintain his impressive physical condition.

Over the past few years, Strowman underwent a stunning physical transformation. Speaking to TMZ about a year ago, The Monster of All Monsters revealed that he lost nearly 45 lbs. He is as shredded as ever and is probably in the best shape of his life.

In an interview with WWE Alan, Strowman detailed his unique diet plan, which includes waking up at six in the morning and having 20 egg whites for breakfast. He also elaborated upon the rest of his meals during the conversation.

"[The secret is] just work, consistency, waking up at 6 o'clock in the morning every day doing an hour of cardio. I eat 20 egg whites and 4 cups of oatmeal for breakfast and then I go to train at the gym for around two-three hours. Then I usually like eating sushi for my post-workout meal. I have 50 pieces of tuna sashimi and 4 bowls of rice. And then every about two and a half- three hours, I eat between 10 oz and 12 oz of cooked beef, chicken, and fish, and between a 150 and 400 gm of rice," he said. (1:22 - 1:55)

A wrestling veteran feels WWE is putting Braun Strowman in his "place" through a feud with a top superstar. Check out his comments here.

Braun Strowman defeated Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

After feuding for a few weeks, Braun Strowman squared off against Omos at Crown Jewel. Although The Nigerian Giant dominated The Monster of All Monsters early in the bout, the latter walked out victorious after delivering a running powerslam to his 416-pound opponent.

Following his victory at Crown Jewel, Strowman sent a short message on Twitter.

"More than a man…….. Less than a God!!!!! I am The MONSTER OF ALL MONSTERS!!!!!" he wrote.

Kurt Angle finally revealed what Braun Strowman told him during a dangerous table spot from TLC 2017. Check out his comments here.

Please credit WWE Alan and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription in your publication.

Poll : 0 votes