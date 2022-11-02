Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that WWE is putting Braun Strowman in his "place" by booking him in a feud with fellow giant Omos.

The Monster Among Men returned to the global juggernaut in September, more than a year after he was shockingly released in 2021 owing to budget cuts. While he initially seemed unstoppable, Strowman's momentum soon fizzled out as he wasn't booked in any high-profile feud.

His ongoing rivalry with Omos hasn't been memorable, but promises to result in a fun battle of behemoths during Saturday night's Crown Jewel 2022. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his prediction for the much-anticipated encounter.

The former WWE writer thinks The Nigerian Giant will go over Strowman, as the former has won numerous squash matches recently. Russo added Braun Strowman was currently in a "testing period" and was unlikely to defeat Omos.

"We have been sitting through these squash matches, week after week. If they don't roll with Omos after all that, I honestly feel like with the booking, we are getting like "put you in your place" thing. So, if you look at those two things, "We are putting Strowman in his place," this is the testing period, then to me, part of that test would have to be putting Omos over. Otherwise, all those squash matches would be a massive waste of everybody's time," said Russo. (3:20 - 4:20)

Vince Russo says logic dictates an Omos win at WWE Crown Jewel

Furthermore, Russo explained that since WWE has booked Omos to go through so many enhancement talents, it makes sense for him to win at Crown Jewel. He added that with MVP also working alongside The Nigerian Giant, it wouldn't make sense for WWE to have two performers on their payroll without pushing them.

"I'm just trying to think logically. Why would we go through months and months of squash matches, two-on-one, three-on-one? You're investing money in MVP, so you're not paying one guy, but two guys. Again, with Strowman I feel it's always that testing period. I just think if you look at that stuff, I'm just trying to think as they think and a lot of times there's no logic to what they are thinking," added Russo. (6:05 - 6:38)

Apart from his size advantage, Omos could receive ample help from MVP when he clashes with The Monster Among Men at the Riyadh show.

