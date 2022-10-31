Kurt Angle finally reveals what Braun Strowman told him during dangerous table spot from TLC 2017

Kurt Angle's first match following his WWE return happened at TLC 2017, where he became an honorary member of The Shield and featured in a massive 5-on-3 Handicap match. On this week's episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle revealed what Strowman told him during their memorable table spot from the TLC main event.

Strowman sent Angle crashing through the table at ringside with a vicious powerslam, and it was one of the many highlight-reel moments of the match.

However, Angle could have endured a harrowing experience had he not taken Braun Strowman's important advice about the move. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled not having the correct grip over Strowman when he got into position for the powerslam.

Strowman quickly instructed Angle to grab him by the waist while taking the bump as it minimized the damage. The Olympic gold medalist followed Braun's pointer to the tee, and the seemingly dangerous move became much safer.

Here's what the 53-year-old legend revealed on The Kurt Angle Show:

"You know what's crazy? You know, when he got me up, I didn't have my arms wrapped around his waist. They were around his back. And he was like, 'Hold on to me.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'Just lock your hands, reach around my waist.' And I reached around, and you know what? When I did that, I went through the table a lot safer. If I would have not had my hands put together or locked like that, it would have hurt a little bit more. A lot more!" [40:20 - 40:49]

Kurt Angle learned something new from a relatively inexperienced Braun Strowman

Astonishingly, even a grizzled veteran like Kurt Angle didn't stop picking up new things about wrestling until his final in-ring days.

The former WWE Champion admitted that he wasn't well-versed with how TLC matches worked and needed some guidance during the brutal stipulation match. Despite only being a professional wrestler for four years, Strowman ably guided Angle through the risky table spot.

Angle continued:

"Braun's the one that told me because I'm not experienced with TLC matches and going through tables. Braun, actually, who was pretty young at this point in time, not a big career so far; I think he had maybe a couple of years. He is the one that told me to hold on. It was really cool." [40:50 - 41:08]

What do you remember from the epic TLC match that featured The Shield & Kurt Angle vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus? Let us know in the comments section below.

