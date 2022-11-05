AEW Rampage Results: WWE Hall of Famer returns, Major title defense,  Bryan Danielson challenges world champion

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured three matches, including a title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Rampage - All-Atlantic Championship match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Katsuyori Shibata took Orange Cassidy down with a headlock. The latter retaliated with a suicide dive to the outside and then ramped him into the barricades.

Shibata fought back by slamming Cassidy on the barricades multiple times before the action moved inside the squared circle. Freshly Squeezed then hit a dropkick in the corner before Shibata took him down with a feel trip. The Japanese star then mocked Cassidy with his trademark kicks. Both men then sat down in the middle of the ring before Shibata got the advantage after a strike to the face.

He then hit a running dropkick for a two-count on the champion. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Shibata took down Cassidy with a leaping elbow strike. He then hit the Death Valley Driver on Cassidy.

Towards the end of the match, Katsuyori Shibata looked to hit a stunner, but Orange Cassidy countered with the Beach Break for a two-count. The All-Atlantic Champion then hit two Orange Punches to retain his title against Shibata on the Friday night show.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Post-match, Cassidy and Shibata shook hands, as the former put his sunglasses on the Japanese star.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue on AEW Rampage

Jamie Hayter and Madison Rayne started the match for their respective teams. Skye Blue tagged herself in, and Hayter charged at her in the corner, but Blue dodged her. The latter then took down Hayter for a two-count. Hayter dropped Blue on the ropes and hit a cheap shot at Rayne for good measure.

Britt Baker and Madison Rayne were tagged in at this point. Rayne unloaded on Baker and got a two-count after hitting a cutter. Towards the end of the match, Jamie Hayter hit a Ripcord Lariat on Skye Blue to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker def. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

Grade: B

Post-match, Toni Storm came out to confront Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She took out Baker and applied the Texas Clover Leaf on Hayter. However, Baker recovered and hit a cheap shot to the back of the head before handing the AEW Interim Women's Title to Jamie Hayter.

Ricky Starks segment on AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks came out to the ring and spoke about fans wanting to see him compete every week. He then said that people know about his talents and that he likes the crowd's support as well.

Starks then brought up the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and officially entered himself into it. He then vowed to become the number one contender for the world championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

WarJoe vs. Gates of Agony on AEW Rampage

Wardlow charged at The Gates of Agony before the match even started. The heels retreated before Kaun entered the ring and slapped Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem hit a big clothesline before Kaun tagged in Toa Liona. Samoa Joe was also tagged in at this point.

After a brief back-and-forth, Liona bit Joe's ear, and the latter got taken down by Kaun. Joe eventually managed to turn the tides and made the tag to Wardlow. The TNT Champion unloaded on Kaun before Liona was tagged in.

Towards the end of the match, Prince Nana looked to cause a distraction, but Wardlow took him down. Kaun looked to take advantage, however, Wardlow stopped him and hit four Powerbomb Symphonies to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: WarJoe def. Gates of Agony on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Powerhouse Hobbs came out at the end of the match to confront Wardlow as the show went off the air.

Episode Rating: B

This was a packed episode of Rampage as fans got to witness a great match between Shibata and Orange Cassidy. The show also featured a great promo from Ricky Starks and a solid main event.

