Create

AEW Rampage Results: WWE Hall of Famer returns, Major title defense,  Bryan Danielson challenges world champion

By Kaushik Das
Modified Nov 05, 2022 09:04 AM IST
It was an interesting episode of AEW Rampage
It was an interesting episode of AEW Rampage

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured three matches, including a title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Rampage - All-Atlantic Championship match

Champion @orangecassidy faces NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata in this #AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match for the title RIGHT NOW LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/6gZt0UHABD

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Katsuyori Shibata took Orange Cassidy down with a headlock. The latter retaliated with a suicide dive to the outside and then ramped him into the barricades.

Shibata fought back by slamming Cassidy on the barricades multiple times before the action moved inside the squared circle. Freshly Squeezed then hit a dropkick in the corner before Shibata took him down with a feel trip. The Japanese star then mocked Cassidy with his trademark kicks. Both men then sat down in the middle of the ring before Shibata got the advantage after a strike to the face.

He then hit a running dropkick for a two-count on the champion. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Shibata took down Cassidy with a leaping elbow strike. He then hit the Death Valley Driver on Cassidy.

Towards the end of the match, Katsuyori Shibata looked to hit a stunner, but Orange Cassidy countered with the Beach Break for a two-count. The All-Atlantic Champion then hit two Orange Punches to retain his title against Shibata on the Friday night show.

What a victory for #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy, retaining the title after an incredible battle against @K_Shibata2022!It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/i8RV3bqCfs

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Post-match, Cassidy and Shibata shook hands, as the former put his sunglasses on the Japanese star.

#AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is sending a message to @jmehytr ahead of their match at #FullGear.It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/MKVjLEkFSK

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue on AEW Rampage

Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D. & @jmehytr make their way to the ring to take on @MadisonRayne & @Skyebyee in tag team action!Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! https://t.co/GK0MWAE9VC

Jamie Hayter and Madison Rayne started the match for their respective teams. Skye Blue tagged herself in, and Hayter charged at her in the corner, but Blue dodged her. The latter then took down Hayter for a two-count. Hayter dropped Blue on the ropes and hit a cheap shot at Rayne for good measure.

Britt Baker and Madison Rayne were tagged in at this point. Rayne unloaded on Baker and got a two-count after hitting a cutter. Towards the end of the match, Jamie Hayter hit a Ripcord Lariat on Skye Blue to pick up the pinfall victory.

A definitive finish for the team of @jmehytr and Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/n96aP5NGva

Result: Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker def. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

Grade: B

Post-match, Toni Storm came out to confront Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She took out Baker and applied the Texas Clover Leaf on Hayter. However, Baker recovered and hit a cheap shot to the back of the head before handing the AEW Interim Women's Title to Jamie Hayter.

#BlackpoolCombatClub's @ClaudioCSRO & @bryandanielson are ready for their rematch against current #ROH Champion @IAmJericho. Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! https://t.co/Kmu1yXm3PM

Ricky Starks segment on AEW Rampage

.@starkmanjones with a few words to say here at #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/OsJg3FuNw9

Ricky Starks came out to the ring and spoke about fans wanting to see him compete every week. He then said that people know about his talents and that he likes the crowd's support as well.

Starks then brought up the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and officially entered himself into it. He then vowed to become the number one contender for the world championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

WarJoe vs. Gates of Agony on AEW Rampage

#GatesOfAgony (@thekaun & @ToaLiona) are set to face #WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) RIGHT NOW LIVE on #AEWRampage! Tune in to TNT! https://t.co/XBmZPAAP3R

Wardlow charged at The Gates of Agony before the match even started. The heels retreated before Kaun entered the ring and slapped Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem hit a big clothesline before Kaun tagged in Toa Liona. Samoa Joe was also tagged in at this point.

After a brief back-and-forth, Liona bit Joe's ear, and the latter got taken down by Kaun. Joe eventually managed to turn the tides and made the tag to Wardlow. The TNT Champion unloaded on Kaun before Liona was tagged in.

Towards the end of the match, Prince Nana looked to cause a distraction, but Wardlow took him down. Kaun looked to take advantage, however, Wardlow stopped him and hit four Powerbomb Symphonies to pick up the pinfall victory.

🎶🎵 Powerbomb Symphony by TNT Champion @RealWardlow and the victory for #WarJoe, LIVE on #AEWRampage on TNT!@SamoaJoe https://t.co/a5czpHL1Qy

Result: WarJoe def. Gates of Agony on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Powerhouse Hobbs came out at the end of the match to confront Wardlow as the show went off the air.

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs making his intentions clear, as he eyes the gold belonging to TNT Champion @RealWardlow! What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/TmjLeCNQiD

Episode Rating: B

This was a packed episode of Rampage as fans got to witness a great match between Shibata and Orange Cassidy. The show also featured a great promo from Ricky Starks and a solid main event.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...