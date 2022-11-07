AEW star Keith Lee shared his two cents about the controversial tweet made by Braun Strowman, which garnered reactions from several wrestling personalities.

Last Saturday at Crown Jewel, Strowman overcame the odds by defeating the much bigger Omos with a powerslam. Shortly thereafter, The Monster of All Monsters tweeted that no one cares about "floppy floppers" (small men and cruiserweights) and that giants and monsters still rule wrestling.

Strowman even liked a fan's reply who said that his Crown Jewel match with Omos was better than anything Kenny Omega and AEW did. His tweet triggered responses from several personalities across different promotions, including WWE Superstars Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and NJPW's Will Ospreay.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about his thoughts on the trending subject, Lee responded by saying that wrestling was like ice cream and that no one conquers it.

The Limitless One wanted to discuss the situation further but ultimately admitted that it was unworthy.

"There are many different flavors of ice cream. One does not rule all. Anyone with minor business sense understands this. There is obviously much and more that I *could* say... but honestly... the discussion is beneath me," Lee tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Strowman immediately clapped back by claiming that he made the tweet just to see the IWC (internet wrestling community) go bananas while having banter with Ospreay.

AEW star Chris Jericho chimed in on Braun Strowman's controversial tweet

Before Keith Lee shared his thoughts, Chris Jericho also reacted to Braun Strowman's tweet, which targeted smaller wrestlers, including himself.

The former AEW World Champion particularly focused on the statement about "flippy flippers" bagging groceries at Kroeger, a retail company, by sarcastically revealing that he also used to do the "job."

Check out Jericho's tweet below:

Following Jericho and Lee's reactions, FTR's Dax Harwood and Serpentico also took their thoughts on Twitter, seemingly taking a shot at the controversial words from the former WWE Universal Champion.

What are your thoughts on the AEW stars' reactions to Braun Strowman's tweet?

