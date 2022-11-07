"Love watching the IWC melt" - Braun Strowman gets into a heated exchange with 6-time champion after recent Twitter rant

Braun Strowman recently got into heated exchanges with numerous Superstars. The former Universal Champion didn't hold back from taking digs at both WWE and non-WWE stars.

Will Ospreay was among the many Superstars who reacted to Strowman's tweet where he took a dig at the star-rating system and high-flying wrestlers. The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion asked the WWE star to take it easy in regard to the same subject:

"Why you so mad about making money. It’s dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you’re mad at other people that do the same job as you. Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling" wrote Ospreay.

In response, Strowman claimed that he respects high-flying wrestlers but simply loves to see the Internet Wrestling Community "melt" with his controversial tweets:

"Not mad at all brother. Just love watching the iwc melt lol. Mad respect to the high flyers. I just love firing up the Internet. Was on a ten hour flight made for good reading lol" wrote Strowman.

Braun Strowman didn't hold back while responding to Mustafa Ali

Braun Strowman and Mustafa Ali are currently co-workers in WWE. Ali is assigned to Monday Night RAW and was recently in a feud with Seth Rollins. However, WWE hasn't awarded him another shot at the United States Championship.

Strowman has appeared on SmackDown but has also made a handful of appearances on the red brand. In fact, his WWE return took place on RAW.

The two recently engaged in a back-and-forth on social media in regard to the same tweet. Strowman didn't hold back while responding to Ali, asking him if he worked in catering.

At Crown Jewel, the former Universal Champion secured his first major singles since returning to WWE earlier in the year. After being dominated by Omos, Braun Strowman turned things around to pin The Nigerian Giant.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Monster of All Monsters after his win over another giant.

