WWE Crown Jewel kicked off from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first match of the night was between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

The match began outside the ring, and Lesnar was sent into the steel steps early on. Brock was having trouble standing up as Lashley speared him through the barricades. Lashley got a couple more spears in the ring, but Lesnar came back with a series of German suplexes.

Lesnar got the F5 but failed to get the pin. Outside the ring, Lashley sent Brock into the ring post before Lesnar tried for another F5, but his knee gave out. Lashley got the spinebuster and locked in the Hurt Lock before Lesnar used the ropes in the corner to try and reverse the hold. Brock fell on top of Lashley and managed to get the pin.

Result: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

After the match, Lashley caught Brock in the Hurt Lock once more before knocking him out.

Grade: B+

Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Damage CTRL - Women's Tag Title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa and Asuka were in a backstage interview before the match and Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on a screen next to them, catching Bliss off guard. Alexa and Kai started things off in the ring and traded some rollups early on before Bliss stomped on Dakota near the apron.

IYO SKY and Asuka were tagged in before the champs sent the challengers outside the ring and hit them with baseball slides. Asuka was on the ropes, and SKY kicked her off before Kai took her out. Asuka seemed to have hurt her knee and the challengers isolated her, working on the injured limb.

Asuka took a Dragonscrew before making the tag to Bliss, who came in and took control with a tornado DDT. Bliss was about to get the Twisted Bliss on Kai, but Nikki Cross came in and took her out with a stunner while the referee was busy with Asuka and SKY. Kai came in with the cover and picked up the win off the distraction.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel

McIntyre took control of the match early on and hit a big clothesline and a suplex before sending Kross into the cage wall. Kross was tossed from the top rope before he came back with a running knee. McIntyre came back with the Futureshock DDT, but Scarlett distracted him before he could get the Claymore.

Kross tried for the Kross Jacket and got the Kross Hammer before trying to climb out. Drew went after him and hit a Superplex from the cage wall, wiping each other out. Drew tried to walk out of the cage, but Scarlett sprayed him in the face with mace.

Kross tried to crawl out but Drew caught him with an ankle lock. Drew got the Glasgow Kiss and tried to walk out but Scarlett locked the cage and took the key. Drew climbed his way to the top before Kross tried to walk out of the cage himself. Scarlett, having locked the doors, slowed Kross down enough so that Drew could reach the floor safely before Kross could crawl out.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

Grade: A

The Judgment Day vs. The OC at WWE Crown Jewel

Karl Anderson and Finn Balor kicked off the match and Priest and Gallows were tagged in early on with the OC in control. Dominik came in and was isolated right away before he fled the ring. Priest came back in and set Anderson for a triple-team move in the corner.

Gallows came back in and was punishing Dominik in the ring before Priest came in and blocked the Magic Killer. AJ was in the ring next and took out Balor and Priest before Balor dodged the Styles Clash.

The OC got tandem suplexes but before AJ could capitalize, Rhea Ripley dropped AJ on the apron. Back in the ring, Balor got the finisher and picked up the win off the distraction.

Result: The Judgment Day def. The OC

Grade: B

Omos vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

The two taunted each other before the match and Omos got control early on and kicked Braun out of the ring. Braun came back and got some strikes but took a big powerslam.

Omos was manhandling Braun in the ring but Strowman managed to send him outside and into the announce desk. Omos flattened Strowman off the lariat but back in the ring, Braun somehow got the running powerslam and picked up the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Omos

Grade: C

The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes - Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Butch and Jimmy kicked off the match and Jey called for a time-out early on and was about to walk away from the match but Butch came in with a dive and took them out. Back in the ring, Butch got a tornado DDT on Jimmy before The Usos managed to regroup.

Butch took the double splash from the Usos but Ridge broke up the pin. Ridge got Sheamus' finisher before getting a near fall. They dumped Jimmy outside and tried to pin Jey but Jimmy came back and broke it up. The Usos took Ridge out with double superkicks before getting the 1D on Butch for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Bayley got the first takedown but Bianca came back with a few suplexes and sent her outside. Bayley got a kendo stick but Bianca dodged the shots with the weapon and sent her outside again. Bayley got a chair now and Bianca managed to dodge it as well.

Bayley got a ladder next but went down with a crossbody off the ropes. Bayley blocked a shot on the steel steps and hit a suplex on the outside before sitting Bianca down on a chair and hitting a diving lariat from the barricades.

They fought their way to the ramp and Bayley attacked the champ with the steel chair as they went back to the ring. Bianca was dropped on the ladder in the ring and Bayley buried her under the ring steps before attacking her with the ladder and Kendo Stick.

Bianca managed to beat the count and lifted the steel steps and nearly slammed them on Bayley. Bayley took a spinebuster on the bottom half of the steps before she tried to escape the match. Bianca chased her down with a kendo stick and took a Belly to Bayley on the ramp.

Bayley trapped the champ in an equipment case but the count was broken again. Bayley dodged the KOD and locked in the crossface. Bayley brought a golf cart to the stage but Bianca kicked her out of it. The two ended up on top of the vehicle and Bianca drove it to the ring with Bayley on top and tried to put her through a table.

Bayley was put through the table before Bianca stacked chairs in the ring. Bayley dodged the dive and the champ fell on the chairs. Bianca hit a KOD on a chair before trapping her under a ladder for the count of ten.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel

Grade: A

We got an appearance from Bray Wyatt and he said that he came from a 'wrestling family' and was always expected to be the best. The crowd chanted that he was the best before Wyatt said that it came at a cost. Wyatt said that he was alone and that people only care about what he represented.

He said that he wanted to rewrite the ending of his story before Uncle Howdy showed up once more. He said that Wyatt would eventually go too far and everyone would see the real him. Howdy told Wyatt to not take the mask off next time before the segment cut out abruptly.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

The two were shoving each other around as the match started and Logan dodged a suplex and got a takedown. They traded throws before Roman dodged a right hook and fled the ring. Back inside, Roman was in control and got some strikes in before Logan dodged a drop and got a slingblade.

Roman was sent outside and Logan hit a dive before getting a near fall off a lariat in the ring. Reigns came back with some big moves before taunting Logan and getting a few near-falls. Logan got a near fall off a blockbuster before getting a superman punch on the champ!

Logan got up and hit the top rope crossbody and a moonsault for another near fall. Roman dodged a superkick and got a rock bottom before taking a few straight punches from Logan for a two-count. Logan cleared the announcers' desk before setting Reigns on it and hit a splash while taking a selfie.

The Usos came out to check on Reigns and took out Logan's two buddies from the front row. Jake Paul showed up to help Logan and took out the Usos with some big strikes. Roman was sent back inside and Logan hit a splash but Reigns managed to kick out.

Solo Sikoa came out next and faced off with Jake Paul, but officials came out to stop them. Logan hit a dive on the Usos before heading to the ring and taking a superman punch. Roman hit the spear and picked up the win at Crown Jewel.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

Grade: A

Show Rating: A

We got some great matches tonight at WWE Crown Jewel, including a brutal showing from Bayley and Belair while we got a controversial title change for Damage CTRL. The Usos managed to retain the tag titles while we got an intense main event.

