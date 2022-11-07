Braun Strowman has taken a major shot at fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali on Twitter.

Strowman's recent tweet taking a shot at "floppy floppers" has received massive backlash from the pro-wrestling community as well as several wrestlers.

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali noticed Strowman's tweet as well and took a jibe at him on the social media platform. Ali asked Strowman to teach him how to get fired. The Monster of All Monsters didn't hold back with his response and took a massive swipe at Ali. Check out his response below:

"Don’t you work in catering now????"

Braun Strowman's response received major backlash on Twitter

Strowman is one of the most controversial pro-wrestling personalities on social media. His recent spat with Mustafa Ali received quite a negative response from WWE fans. Check out some of the replies below:

🦍 @camiszns @Adamscherr99 @AliWWE hey how’s control your narrative doing buddy? still struggling to sell out bars? @Adamscherr99 @AliWWE hey how’s control your narrative doing buddy? still struggling to sell out bars?

Mr Fantastic @SemiProFlips @Adamscherr99 @AliWWE You've been given every chance in the world to succeed but here you are stepping all over the opportunity. @Adamscherr99 @AliWWE You've been given every chance in the world to succeed but here you are stepping all over the opportunity.

This isn't the first time that Strowman has taken a jibe at wrestlers who have adopted the high-flying style of wrestling. Braun's latest tweet has garnered massive coverage, though.

Strowman made his WWE return shortly after Triple H took over the helm of creative. The Monster of All Monsters had the following to say about his big return:

“I’m home. A year and a half away from the business watching my friends go out and entertain. We came back through the pandemic of being able to be in front of the WWE Universe and I wasn’t able to be a part of that made me kind of jealous. But you know that same feeling walking out there in Kansas City on Monday night after a year and a half of the WWE Universe not seeing the monster among men. My God, the pop, that’s what we all work for. That’s what everybody does this for. I mean, there’s no feeling that can mimic that energy, that excitement, when you walk out and the entire building loses their minds because you’re there.” [H/T Wrestling Attitude]

Braun Strowman recently defeated Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and the two behemoths received big praise for their performances. Many folks didn't appreciate Strowman's latest tweet, though, with Ali being one of them.

