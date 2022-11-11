Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has reportedly gathered legitimate backstage heat in WWE following his controversial remarks on social media after Crown Jewel 2022.

The Monster of All Monsters caused an uproar on Twitter with his "flippy flipper" tweet, which saw him take a subtle shot at high-flying wrestlers and AEW talent. He was elated with his match against Omos at the premium live event, indicating that they didn't need to do flippy stuff to put on a good match.

According to Fightful Select, the heat on Braun Strowman in WWE is legitimate. Some within the company have said that he was easy to deal with and that his backstage behavior was good. However, his social media personality was a different story. The report mentions that the higher-ups are aware of it. One person who Fightful spoke to described what Strowman did as immature.

The site was informed that it is not part of an ongoing or upcoming storyline, and there aren't any plans for it to be turned into one. However, his stance could be referenced on TV. One wrestler told Fightful that Braun Strowman should have never said anything, stating:

"We need them [high flyers], and they need us. Wrestling is everything. There's very little truly right and wrong. [Braun] didn't come up in the business doing the things that a lot of those people did, so he probably doesn't understand."

Braun Strowman's comments disappointed many WWE Superstars and fans

The Monster of all Monsters deleted the tweet following the negative publicity it generated. Several wrestlers, such as Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Chris Jericho, reacted to Strowman's comments on Twitter.

He had a back-and-forth with Mustafa Ali, which saw the latter asking Braun to teach him how to get fired by WWE, possibly referencing the former Universal Champion's release from WWE last year.

Braun Strowman returned to the company a few months after Triple H came to power. He's currently a part of the SmackDown brand.

Did Strowman's comments surprise you? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes