AJ Styles breaks silence after suffering injury at recent WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently took to Twitter to provide some insights on his latest injury.

The Phenomenal One seemingly suffered an ankle injury during one of the ongoing Holiday Tour house shows. Styles was in action in a mixed tag team match against Judgment Day when he suffered the injury mid-way through the bout. He was helped out to the back in the middle of the match, with the referee throwing the 'X' sign.

The former WWE Champion recently updated the situation, stating that he has suffered a broken ankle but won't need any surgery. Styles also thanked the fans for their prayers and well wishes.

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes," Styles tweeted.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently stated his thoughts on WWE's booking of AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. However, the Phenomenal One has not won many credible matches in the last few years and has been away from the world title picture.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Styles' recent track record on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. Freddie stressed that the O.C. leader deserves better storylines and feuds.

"Look, I don't like what they're doing with AJ Styles right now. The only time he wins a match is when he's way over the other person. Anytime they're remotely close, they got him losing nonstop. This is a dude that deserves a better story, doesn't have to be the champ again, although I wouldn't mind seeing that. I think credible stories is something that he's worthy of and he's capable of telling and I would like to see them get back to that. That's all I'm gonna say about that," said Freddie.

AJ Styles' injury came at a possible worst time for him as the company enters the WrestleMania season. Fans will hope that the Phenomenal recovers in time for the Showcase of Immortals.

