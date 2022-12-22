"They got him losing nonstop" - Former WWE writer annoyed with the company for ruining AJ Styles

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about AJ Styles losing too many matches of late.

This week on RAW, Styles came face-to-face with Sami Zayn after The Bloodline launched an attack on The O.C. The former WWE Champion put on a great fight and looked poised to pull off an incredible win. However, Solo Sikoa made his presence felt, planting AJ with the Samoan Spike, allowing Zayn to pick up the win with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer expressed his disappointment with how Styles was always losing on TV. He mentioned that the Phenomenal One is deserving of better storylines, and WWE needs to give him some compelling angles.

"Look, I don't like what they're doing with AJ Styles right now. The only time he wins a match is when he's way over the other person. Anytime they're remotely close, they got him losing nonstop. This is a dude that deserves a better story, doesn't have to be the champ again, although I wouldn't mind seeing that. I think credible stories is something that he's worthy of and he's capable of telling and I would like to see them get back to that. That's all I'm gonna say about that." [From 12:30 - 12:55]

AJ Styles recently ended an infamous losing streak

The Phenomenal One may be one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster, but his premium live event record of late has been dismal.

Styles had not won a singles premium live event match since Crown Jewel in 2019. This unfortunate streak ended when The Phenomenal One finally defeated Finn Balor at Survivor Series recently.

However, even after this win, Styles continues to remain on the RAW mid-card without competing for any titles or holding any main event spot on the show.

Do you think WWE is booking AJ Styles badly? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Wrestling with Freddie podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes