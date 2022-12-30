Former WWE Champion potentially suffers injury at recent live event

In some of the most heartbreaking news of the day, AJ Styles seems to have suffered a potential injury at a recent WWE Live Event.

The Phenomenal One was in action at the company's ongoing Holiday Tour live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles teamed up with fellow O.C. members Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to take on Judgment Day, who were without Dominik Mysterio, in a mixed tag team match.

According to fans present at the Giant Center, Hershey, the former WWE Champion suffered a lower leg/ ankle injury midway through the match and was helped to the back.

AJ Styles last faced off against Judgment Day on WWE RAW

AJ Styles has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment over the last few months. The Phenomenal One was joined by the returning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after initially being outnumbered by the villainous faction.

Mia Yim soon joined the trio to even the odds and neutralize Rhea Ripley. The two teams last faced off on RAW in November, where the babyfaces stood tall. Styles has since then competed in a series of singles matches and even took on Gunther two weeks back during a couple of house shows.

RITTZ @mjrrittz10 AJ Styles getting helped out to the back @ #WWEHershey AJ Styles getting helped out to the back @ #WWEHershey https://t.co/XyeewtBVR8

While the extent of AJ's injury is still unknown, it could certainly hamper the company's plans for him for the upcoming WrestleMania season. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling hope the injury is not serious and wish Styles a speedy recovery.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes