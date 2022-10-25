WWE star Rhea Ripley showed off an incredible feat of strength by powerslamming 290-pound Luke Gallows on the latest episode of RAW.

Finn Balor and the rest of Judgment Day are currently engulfed in a feud against AJ Styles and The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). The two men returned to WWE a few weeks ago to assist The Phenomenal One.

On the latest episode of the red brand, the two groups got into a heated war of words. Following the segment, Balor faced off against Luke Gallows in a singles match. During the contest, Rhea Ripley showed off her incredible strength when she powerslammed Luke Gallows outside the ring. It should be noted that the former tag team champion weighs nearly 300 pounds.

The Nightmare also played further part in the match as she teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take out Anderson and Styles. This allowed Finn Balor to pick up the win on The O.C. member, which was the latter's first singles match since their return.

The former RAW Women's Champion has previously been a thorn in the side of Edge and Beth Phoenix. She recently took the out the latter at Extreme Rules with a con-chair-to. It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famer will return to exact revenge on Ripley any time soon.

Were you impressed with Rhea Ripley body slamming Luke Gallows on RAW? Sound off in the comments section!

