Jay White officially a free agent: Is WWE next for the Bullet Club leader? 

Jay White has been a topic of discussion for many fans of late. The expiration of his NJPW contract has ignited speculation on a potential deal with WWE in the future. The 30-year old star has also made appearances on AEW.

White commenced training on NJPW in 2015 where he met and befriended Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and many more notable names of the industry. At NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka, White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win his first reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. That same year, the two prominent factions, Chaos and Bullet Club engaged in a feud. Although the latter were triumphant in turning White to their side, but this led to him overthrowing their former leader, Kenny Omega, and kicking The Elite out of the faction.

Over the past few months, there have been rumors abuzz on WWE and AEW having a vested interest in signing The Switchblade. While he has been actively competing outside the United States, it seems the 30-year-old is now looking to return to his homeland. Given All Elite Wrestling's expansive association with promotions familiar to Jay White, being added to their roster might work in his favor. Additionally, with a majority of Bullet Club members on WWE, a reunion with blockbuster dream matches could be on the cards.

Jay White last appeared on AEW television in the Forbidden Door event last year. He retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hangman Page, Adam Cole and Kazuchika Okada.

Jay White could team up with The O.C. against The Judgment Day in WWE?

Last year, AJ Styles commenced a feud with Finn Balor when the latter attempted to reconcile with him. However, the former WWE Champion turned down the offer and reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who returned to the company after two years.

They battled with The Judgment Day and soon aligned themselves with Mia Yim, who also returned to the company to take care of their 'Rhea problem.' The Phenomenal One is currently out of in-ring action due to an ankle injury he suffered in December. There has been no update on a potential return in time for WrestleMania. Under the circumstances, it might be an interesting booking to have Anderson and Gallows team up with Jay White to go up against Finn Balor's faction.

White last competed in the ring at Battle of the Valley in February, where Eddie Kingston defeated Jay White in a 'Loser leaves NJPW' match. Thus, implying his contract with the promotion had come to an end.

