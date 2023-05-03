"Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his a**" - Tony Khan blasts reporter for spreading lies about AEW All In

AEW President Tony Khan recently lashed out at an ESPN reporter via a profane tweet and referenced WWE CEO Nick Khan in the process.

The journalist in question, Mike Coppinger, stated that he heard the upcoming All In event scheduled for this August at Wembley Stadium is going to be capped at 40 000 seats.

This is well below the stadium's normal capacity of 90 000 and the adjusted capacity of 94 000 for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillion Whyte boxing event last year.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW - far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW - far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley

The AEW Head quickly shut down this rumor in the most Tony Khan way possible:

"LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his a**," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @MikeCoppinger @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass @MikeCoppinger @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass

He followed this up a few moments later by questioning Coppinger's integrity as a reporter:

"Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I'm just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that's so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?"

The All In event has already sold over 35 000 presale tickets, meaning they are well on their way to passing the 40 000 mark proposed by Coppinger.

Tony Khan also lashed out at a former AEW star on Twitter

Tony Khan has never been shy on social media when it comes to defending his company. He had one particularly infamous Twitter interaction with a former talent which did not go down too well with the fanbase.

After being released from the company, Big Swole criticized AEW for a lack of diversity. In response to this, Khan listed several people of color he felt were being prominently featured and stated that Big Swole was released because "her wrestling wasn't good enough." The harsh words came despite the fact that he had previously praised her in-ring work.

"The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT!"

Khan's comments received severe backlash from fans who felt that he was merely deflecting the problem. While this saga has since died down, it is clear that the billionaire owner does not have an issue engaging in controversy using social media.

