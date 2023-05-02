Former WWE Superstar says Tony Khan ignored him after The Elite-CM Punk debacle (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar has stated that after the "Brawl Out" incident between CM Punk and The Elite, Tony Khan ignored an inspirational message he sent to the AEW President. The star in question is EC3.

It's been nearly eight months since Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel engaged in a backstage altercation after All Out 2022. The real-life scuffle led to them being stripped of their titles and Steel being fired.

In the months that have followed, Tony Khan has tried to steer the ship in the right direction, with 2022 ending in spectacular fashion after the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Raion @Raion74_ Danielson saying that "Elite helped to build AEW but now they're trying to destroy it" is very interesting considering the fact that it was Bryan & Mox who got company back on track after Brawl Out. BCC have a reason to be angry and wanting to replace Elite as main faction in AEW Danielson saying that "Elite helped to build AEW but now they're trying to destroy it" is very interesting considering the fact that it was Bryan & Mox who got company back on track after Brawl Out. BCC have a reason to be angry and wanting to replace Elite as main faction in AEW https://t.co/8o4gbvy8Dj

But with all of the weight of AEW and ROH on his shoulders, Tony Khan might need some advice on leadership. Former WWE Superstar EC3 stated on the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws that he wanted to inspire the AEW President with his e-mail following All Out 2022.

"I emailed Tony [Khan], not at all with intent to get a job, that's how I led off the email. But it was when all the initial [CM] Punk and Young Bucks thing went off. Just because I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just — he doesn't have a close relationship with [someone] to tell him something. It was just like an inspirational leadership message because, in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry."

EC3 added that he sent Khan an inspirational message but never heard back from the AEW President:

"So I sent him an inspirational message on leadership and what it takes to him at one point, never heard anything back." [0:26 - 1:07]

You can watch the full episode of The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Tony Khan recently made another big announcement on AEW Dynamite

The AEW President has already had a busy 2023 with game-changing announcements, including the debut of All Access, the return of Forbidden Door, and the second-ever All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Tony Khan made another announcement on the most recent edition of Dynamite. It was about the return of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which debuted in 2022.

Khan revealed that the opening ceremony for the tournament will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023.

The final for the men's and women's tournaments will take place on July 15 in Owen's hometown of Calgary, Alberta. At the time of writing, the show on that date is a House Rules event, but with the upcoming Collision TV show rumored to air on Saturdays, that will most likely change in the coming weeks.

