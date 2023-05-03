Former WWE Diva on if she'd return to AEW at All In 

AEW All In is set to be the biggest pay-per-view the promotion has ever had, and as such, fans are clamoring for absent stars to finally return. While she's yet to debut in-ring for the promotion, Maria Kanellis recently teased the inclusion of herself and her faction, The Kingdom.

Kanellis originally made her AEW debut in October 2022 alongside her husband, Mike Bennett, and his tag-team partner, Matt Taven. Bennett and Taven last competed in the promotion during the March 22nd, 2023, episode of Rampage.

Maria Kanellis recently reacted to Tony Khan's announcement surrounding All In's ticket sales, to which one fan stated that they can't wait to see the former WWE Diva at the event. In response, Kanellis teased her inclusion in the pay-per-view.

"We will see if we are there," Kanellis tweeted.

Since Adam Cole is currently feuding against The Jericho Appreciation Society, could Mike Bennett and Matt Taven come to his aid at AEW All In? The three men have a history together, and Roderick Strong might not be enough to even the odds. Fans won't want to miss the All In pay-per-view this August to see how things play out.

The AEW star claims the Divas era is still relevant today

Women have a far more secure place in pro wrestling today, but two decades ago, they were still called "Divas" instead of wrestlers. During this time in WWE, women hardly had matches, and only a few stars truly got a chance to showcase their skills.

𝖜𝖜𝖋 𝖉𝖎𝖛𝖆 𝖍𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 @wwf___diva WWE loved doing these cute little backstage moments before a Divas Battle Royal (3/3) WWE loved doing these cute little backstage moments before a Divas Battle Royal (3/3) https://t.co/UXVbg0ZTRa

During an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Kanellis clarified exactly what the Diva Era did for women in pro wrestling.

"Divas have done a lot. We really set the stage for everything moving forward. So whether people want to respect that or not, that's up to them. I mean at the end of the day, the facts are the facts."

Additionally, Maria pointed out how Beth Phoenix, Maryse, Mickie James, and herself are all still relevant today despite the criticism their era receives. While some might disagree with the star, women's wrestling is truly in a much different space than it was in the early 2000s.

