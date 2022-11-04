“Facts are facts” - Released WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis claims Divas Division is still relevant in 2022

Maria Kanellis made some major claims about the WWE Divas division and its relevancy in today's day and age.

Women's wrestling has evolved and changed drastically in the past few years. Women went from being called Divas and having three-minute matches to main eventing weekly programming and having their own all-women premium live event.

Maria Kanellis, who played a crucial role in the Divas division, left the company during her peak and worked for several wrestling promotions. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Kanellis praised the Divas division and spoke about the relevancy of her fellow colleagues in the current age:

"Divas have done a lot. We really set the stage for everything moving forward. So whether people want to respect that or not, that's up to them. I mean at the end of the day, the facts are the facts. The facts are Beth is still relevant, Maryse is still relevant, Mickie is still relevant and I am still doing my thing... We're still part of this industry and we are still part of this generation. So, love us or hate us, but you've got to respect us." (From 3:26 to 4:13)

Several Divas from the past are spread across various wrestling promotions. They have often returned to WWE to make surprise appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Maria Kanellis recalls being fired by Donald Trump on a reality show

Maria Kanellis was one of the most popular divas of her era and often collaborated outside the company. She might not have won any major championships while she was at the top of her game, but the fans loved watching her on television.

In 2010, Lady of Honor was a part of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, where she was eliminated in the 10th week. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, she recalled why she was fired from the show by none other than the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump:

"I was fired for that because there was no other reason to fire me. That's the thing, I won every single challenge that I was the head of. Every time I was a part of some project we were doing, it was successful. So there was no reason for him to fire me other than I wasn't the most famous person on the show." (From 7:38 to 8:30) [H/T - Sportskeeda]

In 2017, Maria Kanellis made her return to WWE alongside her husband Mike Bennett before being released during the Pandemic Era.

