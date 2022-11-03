Former WWE Superstar recalls being fired by Donald Trump on a reality TV Show

Donald Trump has made several appearances for WWE, but some superstars have interacted with him outside the promotion. Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis recently recalled the time she was fired by the former President on a reality TV show.

Maria Kanellis started her wrestling career with WWE before leaving the company in 2010 and working in several independent promotions. After becoming the Lady of Honor, she returned to WWE with her husband Mike Bennett in 2017. However, their run was not as successful as fans might have hoped.

Before leaving WWE for the first time, she appeared on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, where she was fired by Trump in her 10th week on the show. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Kanellis revealed why she was fired from the show by the WWE Hall of Famer:

"It's funny because he called it locker room talk (laughs). So it's on the episode, you can see it. We don't talk about that, a woman doesn't talk that way, and that's locker room talk. (...) But yeah, I was fired for that because there was no other reason to fire me. That's the thing, I won every single challenge that I was the head of. Every time I was a part of some project we were doing, it was successful. So there was no reason for him to fire me other than I wasn't the most famous person on the show." (From 7:38 to 8:30)

Unfortunately, Kanellis was eliminated from the show and went on to pursue different ventures outside WWE.

Donald Trump made several appearances for WWE including WrestleMania 23

For decades, WWE has been entertaining the audience as they dub themselves sports entertainers and superstars. WWE has collaborated with several influential figures, including the 45th President of the United States.

In 2007, Donald Trump was regularly seen on WWE programming as he feuded with the CEO of the company, Vince McMahon. Their feud was called the "Battle of the Billionaires" which concluded at WrestleMania 23.

Trump was represented by Bobby Lashley while Umaga represented Vince McMahon as the two faced each other at WrestleMania 23. The special guest referee for the match was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the end, Lashley, Trump, and Austin shaved McMahon's head after Umaga lost to The All Mighty. Austin offered Donald Trump a beer before hitting him with a stunner to close the segment.

