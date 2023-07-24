Former WWE star who last wrestled 12 years ago confirms he'll be there at AEW All In

Former WWE star Nigel McGuinness, whose last match took place 12 years ago, is making headlines once again as he confirms his presence at AEW All In.

Nigel McGuinness left a great mark on the world of pro wrestling. However, he competed in what would turn out to be his final match at APWA 3rd Annual Holiday Grand Prix in 2011. He retired from in-ring competition due to injuries.

The 47-year-old then went on to sign with WWE as a commentator for NXT UK. Fast forward to April 2023, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan unveiled the exciting news that Nigel McGuinness had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. McGuinness is now part of the Collision commentary team.

As AEW geared up to host their first-ever stadium show at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, with over 75,000 tickets sold for the All In event, the atmosphere is going to be electric.

As the show approaches closer, McGuinness took to Twitter to express his excitement for the show and assured his fans that he would be at All In.

"Safe to say I'll be there :)," McGuinness tweeted.

Former WWE star Nigel McGuinness discusses potential return to the ring and dream opponents in AEW

Nigel McGuinness is known for his illustrious career in Ring of Honor, and his memorable rivalry with Bryan Danielson opened up about the possibility of making a comeback to the ring.

In an interview, McGuinness expressed his desire to face The American Dragon once more, considering their history and the genuine story that lies between them.

“In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that’s there. I think the best stories, the best angles in wrestling, always have that undercurrent of reality and it’s just so real there.”

As AEW All In inches closer, the buzz surrounding the show is creating excitement amongst the fans, and there is also an anticipation of whether McGuinness will step into the ring.

