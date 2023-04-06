Tony Khan officially announces released WWE star's signing to AEW

Tony Khan announced another major signing to his AEW roster ahead of tonight's Dynamite show. Making his grand return at Supercard of Honor at the beginning of the month, former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness is officially 'All Elite'.

McGuinness used to wrestle for Ring of Honor prior to his in-ring retirement. The Briton captured the World and Pure Championships with the promotion long before Tony Khan acquired it in 2021. He has since carved a new legacy by wearing the headset as a commentator in WWE. The 47-year-old plied his trade for the NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live brands before his release came in October 2022.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Nigel Mcguinness is joining ROH commentary tonight! LFG! Nigel Mcguinness is joining ROH commentary tonight! LFG!https://t.co/mfdyEc6088

McGuinness made his grand return to Ring of Honor as a surprise during Supercard of Honor's Zero Hour pre-show. He served as a commentator for the event and fans made it clear they enjoyed his presence throughout the night.

Clearly, he also left an impression on Tony Khan, who announced ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight that he had officially signed the veteran.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



See you all TONIGHT on Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite , and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! https://t.co/KqJIN0Ba65

McGuinness' signing is not the only major announcement to come from Tony Khan tonight. He has also confirmed that he will be making an announcement during AEW Dynamite. Fans have since speculated about what the announcement could be, but only time will tell.

