Tony Khan means business! AEW has reportedly passed another legendary WWE milestone

AEW is set to hold the All-In pay-per-view on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, and as per the reports, the event is already on a record-breaking spree.

Dave Meltzer recently talked about the ticket sale figures for the AEW All In pay-per-view on the Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that it has already sold more than 78000 tickets as of now. Therefore, it has already surpassed the 'real' attendance record of Wrestlemania 3, which had Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant as its main event.

Meltzer also stated that All In is on its path to breaking the 'real' attendance of WrestleMania 32 as well, which had the highest attendance for any WWE pay-per-view, and unless any unforeseen event happened, the records are going down.

“It passed Hogan-Andre. So, the last number I saw was in the 78,000s. I don't think it's at 79 yet. It was 78,000 and, like, 150 ish, yesterday. We're in the 78,000 range. The next number that I guess would be the goal would be 79,127. So if we're 600 to get there. That's about another week, maybe a little less than a week. So that one will, that one will fall. And then the big one, which is the WrestleMania 32, and the Lando record, would probably be. I don't know, you know, maybe last week. But there, those records are all going down. They will break those records. Unless something unforeseen happens, like all of a sudden nobody buys tickets at the end when they should be in town promoting it the hardest.” (H/t Wrestling News)

As per the official figures reported by WWE, Wrestlemania 3 and Wrestlemania 32 had an attendance of 93,173 and 101,763, respectively. However, those figures are disputed as some believe they have been exaggerated.

For the above comparisons, Meltzer used the approximated 'real' attendance for these events instead of the official ones.

Matches already Announced for AEW All In

While the world is gearing up to witness the All In pay-per-view in just a few weeks' time, not much has been announced by AEW yet for the event.

The only match that has been made official is for the AEW World Championship, in which Maxwell Jacob Friedman(MJF) will defend his title against Adam Cole, the contract for which was signed on the recent episode of Dynamite.

The other matches that might take place at the pay-per-view are Samoa Joe versus CM Punk and FTR versus Young Bucks, which have been teased on AEW programming but have not yet been made official. Things will become clearer in the coming weeks as we approach the pay-per-view.

