Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The gripping tale of Only Murders in the Building season 3 continues to captivate audiences as episode 3 prepares to unveil its latest hook of the narrative. Set to premiere on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, this upcoming episode promises to unravel more layers of mystery and intrigue.

The introduction of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd adds an extra layer of intrigue, ensuring that the show continues to make strides to become a classic comedy. As fans gear up for the release, the show promises an exciting viewing experience that will keep audiences hooked.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and character fates mentioned therein.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 release date and time?

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, marks the premiere of The Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3, exactly a week after episode 2 was aired.

The timing for the show is different as per the nation where it is getting released. The tentative timing is listed below:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

Only Murders in the Building is available on Hulu (America), Disney+ (various locations worldwide), and Star+ (Latin America).

A quick recap of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 2

The third season's second episode started out with a flurry of action that created suspense and took unexpected twists. This time, the theatre performer, Ben Glenroy, actually perished after plunging into the lift shaft, and Oliver's lost artistic ambition functioned as the story's central theme.

While everything was going on, a new character named Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) appeared out of nowhere with ambitions of success but was met with despair when she was suspected of murder. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver dealt with their personal and professional challenges. Charles and Mabel worked together to uncover information on Ben's security detail, but the security guard proved to be a maniac and rendered them both helpless.

Police apprehend the crazy stalker and rescued Mabel and Charles, but the stalker was not the murderer. The episode came to an end with Oliver starting a new play while he recovers from a heart attack and Mabel finding a fresh clue.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3

Fans may anticipate an inquiry into Ben Glenroy's mysterious death in detail as episode 3 progresses. A handkerchief that links everyone to the victim's killing will give Mabel an edge in the investigation.

Mabel will speak with each crew member to find out who received a handkerchief and who is missing one. This strategy promises to present a list of suspects, kicking off an investigation into the truth through a process of exclusion.

Mabel and Charles will both take an active role in the research, contributing their sharp observations and ideas, while Oliver will be seen redirecting his attention to putting together a new musical as the mystery is being solved, demonstrating his tenacity in the face of difficulty.

Cast for Only Murders In The Building season 3

The cast of Only Murders In The Building season 3 episode 3 includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Sa-vage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Ashley Park as Kimber

