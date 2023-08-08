Everything to remember from Only Murders in the Building season 2 ahead of season 3 premiere

The critically-acclaimed Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, is returning soon with another highly-anticipated season. After a thrilling first season where we saw Mabel, Charles, and Oliver coming together to launch their first-ever crime-solving podcast while investigating a mysterious murder, the series came up with a second season that covered multiple storylines.

In season 2, Mabel became the main suspect in Bunny’s murder and Charles and Oliver became her accomplices. We saw Mabel, Charles, and Oliver being taken into custody following Bunny’s murder.

But they are released after a lack of evidence against them. After the incident, Mabel tries to distance herself from the podcast. Once her mural of the Arconians goes viral, she meets Alice, a local artist, and a romance blooms between them.

What were Charles and Oliver up to in Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Season 2 saw Charles distance himself from the podcast and try to find other engagements. He accepts a role in the Brazzos reboot where he will be reprising his role as Uncle Brazzos, who is no longer the main character. He also has an eventful interaction with Lucy, who withholds an important piece of information from him.

Meanwhile, Oliver wants to revive the podcast and insists on doing a sequel on Bunny’s murder. He manages to convince Mabel and Charles to join him. Oliver also manages to get close to his son Will and help him direct a play.

But he suspects that he is not his biological father. His suspicions are proven and Oliver comes to know that Teddy had an affair with his wife.

Who murdered Bunny?

Only Murders in the Building promotional poster (Image via Instagram)

When Bunny is murdered, the investigative trio decides to look for the killer to honor Bunny's memory. They give the knife with which she was murdered to Detective Wiliams, who gets it tested to find the killer's DNA on it. Another clue that the trio had was "Sandwich 14," which was the killer's dinner order.

A number of people make it to the suspects' list. Nina Lin, Bunny’s successor who threatened her to step down, is one of them. Alice and Marv were also on the list and so were Cinda and the mysterious Glitter Guy. In an elaborate "Killer Reveal Party," the trio reveals that the mastermind behind the murder was Cinda’s assistant Poppy, with Williams’ partner, Detective Kreps as her accomplice, the Glitter Guy.

Poppy's real name is Becky Butler, a girl from Oklahoma who was supposedly murdered according to Cinda's popular All Is Not OK in Oklahoma podcast. She staged her own disappearance and changed her identity.

Once she realized that she would never get the credit she deserved working with Cinda, she killed Bunny hoping for a promotion. She also, unsuccessfully, tried to incriminate Cinda. Poppy and Kreps were arrested and the trio is now off the hook.

Meryl Streep joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building (Image via Instagram)

Once the whole ordeal is over, the trio try to get back to their normal lives. Mabel starts renovating her apartment, Charles is offered an extended role in the Brazzos reboot, and Oliver confronts Will about his father.

Fast forward a year later, Charles is set to star in Oliver’s Broadway play, along with Ben Glenroy. As the show premieres, Ben enters the stage, collapses, and dies.

Catch Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiering this August 8, 2023, on Hulu to know what happens next.