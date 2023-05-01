Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu: Release date, trailer, cast, and more details

The third season of Hulu's comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building is set to be released on August 8, 2023.

The series revolves around three neighbors, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez), who live in an Upper West Side building called the Arconia.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also served as executive producers alongside Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit. Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristin Bernstein serve as producers.

The main cast members, including Gomez, Short, and Martin, will reprise their roles, while Andrea Martin will also return as Joy, Charles' makeup artist and love interest.

Hulu releases a fun promo-clip for Only Murders in the Building season 3

The trailer shows a glimpse of all the drama and laughter waiting to unflold. As the trailer begins and Ben starts to speak his first line, he suddenly experiences difficulty breathing and collapses on the stage, ultimately passing away.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be joined by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, increasing the level of excitement and anticipation that has already been generated.

Everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season 3

The plot for the third season has not been revealed, and it is unknown if past cast members like Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Tina Fey will be returning. However, it has been confirmed that James Andrew Miller will not be returning this season. In a humorous statement to ET Canada, he joked that the show was now called "Only Meryl in the Building."

Season 3 will feature some new faces, including Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Jesse Williams of Grey's Anatomy fame.

In the third season of Only Murders in the Building, the residents of Arconia find themselves embroiled in yet another murder mystery. This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever, as the killer appears to be targeting the very people who have been investigating the previous murders.

As the body count rises, it falls to the unlikely trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to unravel the tangled web of secrets and lies that have ensnared their beloved building. Along the way, they will confront their own personal demons, forge new alliances, and discover that the key to solving the mystery may lie closer to home than they ever imagined.

One possibility is that the third season could explore a murder that takes place outside of the apartment building. This would allow the show to expand its scope and introduce new locations and characters. The main characters could become involved in the investigation through their connections to the victim or the suspects, or they could stumble upon the case by chance.

Another possibility is that the third season could delve deeper into the personal lives of the main characters. While the show has already established the backstories and motivations of the three leads, there is still plenty of room for character development and exploration.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building could focus on the characters' relationships with each other, their families, or their romantic partners while still incorporating a murder mystery plot.

Regardless of the specifics of the plot, it's likely that the third season of Only Murders in the Building will continue to explore the themes of friendship, obsession, and the human desire for justice and closure. The show has already established a unique tone and style that blend humor and suspense, and a third season will likely continue to build on this foundation.

Only Murders in the Building airs on August 8, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

