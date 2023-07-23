Only Murders in the Building season 3: Cast and characters explored

Only Murders in the Building, the beloved mystery comedy series, is all set to make its return with season 3 on August 8, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. John Hoffman and Steve Martin have acted as creators of the series, which has garnered mostly positive reviews from both the audience and critics over the preceding two seasons due to its gripping plotlines and amazing lead cast.

Only Murders in the Building centers around an unlikely trio, including Charles-Haden Savage, Mabel Mora, and Oliver Putnam, who end up forming a close relationship after beginning their very own murder mystery podcast, chasing a series of highly thrilling and suspenseful events.

The main cast list for the brand new third season of Only Murders in the Building entails Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the lead roles. This season, fans of the show will also see two high-profile actors joining the cast of season 3. The actors are none other than Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

A closer look at the returning and new cast members, their characters, and body of work, before Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres on Hulu

1) Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Renowned actor Steve Martin will be seen reprising his lead role as the semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage in the new season of the Hulu mystery comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

The 77-year-old Honorary Academy Award-winning actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Navin R. Johnson in The Jerk, Rigby Reardon in Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, Roger Cobb in All of Me, C. D. Bales in Roxanne, Neal Page in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and George Banks in Father of the Bride.

Steve Martin has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series and shows, including A Simple Twist of Fate, The Spanish Prisoner, Bringing Down the House, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, It's Complicated, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Saturday Night Live, Maya & Marty and many more.

2) Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

The highly talented actor and singer Selena Gomez is all set to reprise the lead role, as a young artist named Mabel Mora, in Only Murders in the Building season 3. Apart from making a strong mark in the music industry, Gomez has also built a name for herself in the world of acting.

The 31-year-old singer and actor began her acting career with the role of Gianna in Barney & Friends. She is best known for playing the popular role of Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez has also been a crucial part of several other well-known movies and TV shows, such as Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Behaving Badly, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don't Die, Dolittle, A Rainy Day in New York, Princess Protection Program, 13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons, Selena + Chef, and several others.

3) Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Critically acclaimed actor Martin Short also returns to play the lead role of the financially struggling but ambitious Broadway director Oliver Putnam in the upcoming season of the Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building.

The 73-year-old two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning Canadian-American actor is best known for portraying the character Franck Eggelhoffer in Father of the Bride, Murray in A Simple Wish, Dr. Desmond Forrest Oates in Get Over It, B.E.N. in Treasure Planet, and Jiminy Glick / David Lynch in Jiminy Glick in Lalawood.

Martin Short has also been a part of several other notable TV series and movies, including The Pebble and the Penguin, Jungle 2 Jungle, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return, The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Love Boat, Saturday Night Live, The Martin Short Show, Primetime Glick, and more.

4) Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Marvel actor Paul Rudd, who was seen as a guest actor in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, will be seen reprising the recurring role of a deceased theater actor Ben Glenroy in the new season.

The 54-year-old actor is best known for playing the superhero Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also well-known for playing the role of Josh in Clueless, Earl in The Locusts, Dave Paris in Romeo + Juliet, Adam Sorenson in The Shape of Things, George Gergenblatt in Wanderlust, Mr. Anderson in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Moe Berg in The Catcher Was a Spy.

Paul Rudd has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, The Little Prince, Prince Avalanche, I Love You, Man, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Wild Oats, Friends, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and more.

5) Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

The multiple Academy Award-winning actor Meryl Streep is all set to take on the pivotal role of a broadway actor named Loretta Durkin in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

The 74-year-old veteran actress has given the world an array of outstanding performances in the course of her career spanning several decades. She is best known for her portrayal of the character Linda in The Deer Hunter, Joanna Kramer in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie Zawistowski in Sophie's Choice, Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, and Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, among others.

Meryl Streep has also been a part of a long list of noteworthy movies and a few TV series, such as Florence Foster Jenkins, Julie & Julia, Hope Springs, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!, Ricki and the Flash, The Post, Little Women, Don't Look Up, Mary Poppins Returns, and Let Them All Talk, among others.

Other actors on the cast list for the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building include Zoe Colletti as Lucy, Andrea Martin as Joy, and Ashley Park as Kimber. they are joined by Jesse Williams, Linda Emond, Jeremy Shamos, Wesley Taylor, Allison Guinn, Don Darryl Rivera, and Gerald Caesar, among others.

Don't forget to watch season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere on Hulu on August 8, 2023.