Emmy Awards 2023: Full nominations list 

The much-awaited Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 is all set to take place on September 18, 2023. It is going to be the 75th ceremony of the prestigious award show that celebrates the best American prime-time television shows. The star-studded Emmy ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on Fox in the United States.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the complete list of nominations for the Emmy Awards in different categories was declared in an intriguing virtual broadcast. Frank Scherma, the Television Academy chair, along with highly acclaimed actor Yvette Nicole Brown, acted as the hosts for the virtual broadcast where the Emmy nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.

HBO's Succession, The White Lotus and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso have garnered multiple Emmy nominations. Fan-favorite shows like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, FX's The Bear, HBO's The Last of Us, and Netflix's Wednesday have also received more than one Emmy nomination in various Emmy Award categories. Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the full list of Emmy nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

From Wednesday to Succession, the complete Emmy nominations list for the Emmy Awards 2023 explored

Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Survivor (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me as Jen Harding

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face as Charlie Cale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader in Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam

Jason Segel in Shrinking as Jimmy Laird

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets as Shauna

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us as Ellie

Sarah Snook in Succession as Shiv Roy

Keri Russell in The Diplomat as Kate Wyler

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man as Dan Chase

Kieran Culkin in Succession as Roman Roy

Brian Cox in Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic

Jeremy Strong in Succession as Kendall Roy

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us as Joel

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan in Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby

Dominique Fishback in Swarm as Dre

Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette

Kathryn Hahn in Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce

Ali Wong in Beef as Amy Lau

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton in Black Bird as Jimmy Keene

Evan Peters in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee

Michael Shannon in George & Tammy as George Jones

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Steven Yeun in Beef as Danny Cho

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear as Sydney Adamu

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton

Juno Temple in Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones

Jessica Williams in Shrinking as Gaby

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan in Barry as NoHo Hank

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso as Roy Kent

Phil Dunster in Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt

James Marsden in Jury Duty as Himself

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Henry Winkler in Barry as Gene Cousineau

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Meghann Fahy in The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan

J. Smith-Cameron in Succession as Gerri Kellman

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales

Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus as Valentina

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler

Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus as Harper Spiller

Simona Tabasco in The White Lotus as Lucia

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso

Michael Imperioli in The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso

Nicholas Braun in Succession as Greg Hirsch

Theo James in The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan

Alan Ruck in Succession as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen in Succession as Tom Wambsgans

Alexander Skarsgård in Succession as Lukas Matsson

Will Sharpe in The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford in Welcome to Chippendales as Irene Banerjee

Claire Danes in Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman

Maria Bello in Beef as Jordan Foster

Juliette Lewis in Welcome to Chippendales as Denise

Niecy Nash-Betts in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland

Camila Morrone in Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez-Dunne

Merritt Wever in Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett in Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia

Richard Jenkins in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird as Larry Hall

Young Mazino in Beef as Paul Cho

Joseph Lee in Beef as George Nakai

Jesse Plemons in Love & Death as Allan Gore

Ray Liotta in Black Bird as James Keane Sr.

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh

Succession: "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh

Succession: "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Bear: "Review" – Christopher Storer

The Ms. Pat Show: "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli

Wednesday: "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna – Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Joel Gallen

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Paul Miller

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Linda Mendoza

The Oscars – Glenn Weiss

Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin

Beef: "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Silenced" – Paris Barclay

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg

Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon

Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader

Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper

The Bear: "System" – Christopher Storer

Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Carol Leifer

John Mulaney: Baby J – John Mulaney

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Would It Kill You to Laugh? – Kate Berlant and John Early

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain" - Lee Sung Jin

Fleishman Is In Trouble: "Me-Time" - Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Prey - Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Eric Appel and Al Yankovic

Swarm: "Stung" - Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Don't forget to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards, which will air on Fox in the United States on September 18, 2023.

