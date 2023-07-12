Emmy Awards 2023: Full nominations list 

The much-awaited Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 is all set to take place on September 18, 2023. It is going to be the 75th ceremony of the prestigious award show that celebrates the best American prime-time television shows. The star-studded Emmy ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on Fox in the United States.
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the complete list of nominations for the Emmy Awards in different categories was declared in an intriguing virtual broadcast. Frank Scherma, the Television Academy chair, along with highly acclaimed actor Yvette Nicole Brown, acted as the hosts for the virtual broadcast where the Emmy nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.
HBO's Succession, The White Lotus and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso have garnered multiple Emmy nominations. Fan-favorite shows like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, FX's The Bear, HBO's The Last of Us, and Netflix's Wednesday have also received more than one Emmy nomination in various Emmy Award categories. Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the full list of Emmy nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
From Wednesday to Succession, the complete Emmy nominations list for the Emmy Awards 2023 explored
Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Succession (HBO)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Barry (HBO)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- Survivor (CBS)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate in Dead to Me as Jen Harding
- Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues
- Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday as Wednesday Addams / Goody Addams
- Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face as Charlie Cale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader in Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
- Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam
- Jason Segel in Shrinking as Jimmy Laird
- Jeremy Allen White in The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
- Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey
- Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale as June / Offred
- Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets as Shauna
- Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us as Ellie
- Sarah Snook in Succession as Shiv Roy
- Keri Russell in The Diplomat as Kate Wyler
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges in The Old Man as Dan Chase
- Kieran Culkin in Succession as Roman Roy
- Brian Cox in Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)
- Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic
- Jeremy Strong in Succession as Kendall Roy
- Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us as Joel
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan in Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby
- Dominique Fishback in Swarm as Dre
- Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette
- Kathryn Hahn in Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce
- Ali Wong in Beef as Amy Lau
- Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton in Black Bird as Jimmy Keene
- Evan Peters in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer
- Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales as Somen Banerjee
- Michael Shannon in George & Tammy as George Jones
- Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Steven Yeun in Beef as Danny Cho
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson
- Janelle James in Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman
- Ayo Edebiri in The Bear as Sydney Adamu
- Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard
- Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton
- Juno Temple in Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones
- Jessica Williams in Shrinking as Gaby
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan in Barry as NoHo Hank
- Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso as Roy Kent
- Phil Dunster in Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt
- James Marsden in Jury Duty as Himself
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
- Henry Winkler in Barry as Gene Cousineau
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
- Meghann Fahy in The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan
- J. Smith-Cameron in Succession as Gerri Kellman
- Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales
- Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus as Valentina
- Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler
- Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus as Harper Spiller
- Simona Tabasco in The White Lotus as Lucia
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso
- Michael Imperioli in The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso
- Nicholas Braun in Succession as Greg Hirsch
- Theo James in The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan
- Alan Ruck in Succession as Connor Roy
- Matthew Macfadyen in Succession as Tom Wambsgans
- Alexander Skarsgård in Succession as Lukas Matsson
- Will Sharpe in The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford in Welcome to Chippendales as Irene Banerjee
- Claire Danes in Fleishman Is in Trouble as Rachel Fleishman
- Maria Bello in Beef as Jordan Foster
- Juliette Lewis in Welcome to Chippendales as Denise
- Niecy Nash-Betts in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Glenda Cleveland
- Camila Morrone in Daisy Jones & the Six as Camila Alvarez-Dunne
- Merritt Wever in Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie Pierce
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett in Welcome to Chippendales as Nick De Noia
- Richard Jenkins in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Lionel Dahmer
- Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird as Larry Hall
- Young Mazino in Beef as Paul Cho
- Joseph Lee in Beef as George Nakai
- Jesse Plemons in Love & Death as Allan Gore
- Ray Liotta in Black Bird as James Keane Sr.
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor: "Rix Road" – Benjamin Caron
- The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Peter Hoar
- Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Dearbhla Walsh
- Succession: "America Decides" – Andrij Parekh
- Succession: "Living+" – Lorene Scafaria
- Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Mark Mylod
- The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Bear: "Review" – Christopher Storer
- The Ms. Pat Show: "Don't Touch My Hair" – Mary Lou Belli
- Wednesday: "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe” – Tim Burton
- Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna – Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Joel Gallen
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Paul Miller
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Linda Mendoza
- The Oscars – Glenn Weiss
Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef: "Figures of Light" – Lee Sung Jin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Bad Meat" – Carl Franklin
- Beef: "The Great Fabricator" – Jake Schreier
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "Silenced" – Paris Barclay
- Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
- Fleishman Is in Trouble: "Me-Time" – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Andor: "One Way Out" – Beau Willimon
- Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" – Peter Gould
- Bad Sisters: "The Prick" – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" – Gordon Smith
- Succession: "Connor's Wedding" – Jesse Armstrong
- The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" – Craig Mazin
- The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" – Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Barry: "wow" – Bill Hader
- Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" – Mekki Leeper
- The Bear: "System" – Christopher Storer
- Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
- Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
- The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play" – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – Jon Macks and Carol Leifer
- John Mulaney: Baby J – John Mulaney
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? – Kate Berlant and John Early
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain" - Lee Sung Jin
- Fleishman Is In Trouble: "Me-Time" - Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
- Prey - Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Eric Appel and Al Yankovic
- Swarm: "Stung" - Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Don't forget to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards, which will air on Fox in the United States on September 18, 2023.