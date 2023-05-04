What time will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel makes its return with a brand new episode 6 this Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. Amy Sherman-Palladino is the creator of the period comedy-drama, which has become quite the fan-favorite over the preceding four seasons due to its compelling storylines and intriguing character arcs.

Followers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the series' final season will unfold, especially after The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 5 showed some interesting sets of events, including Archie and Joel inspecting a new site for the club, while Susie confronting movie producer David Weston.

Season 5 of the series was first released on Prime Video on April 14, 2023. As per the brief official description for the final season:

"In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 will see Gordon proposing to Midge yet once again

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 plot

Scheduled to be released on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, the sixth episode of the Prime Video series' latest season has been titled The Testi-Roastial. The episode will be 51 minutes long. The director and writer for the new episode are yet to be revealed by the streaming platform.

Although there is no official synopsis available yet, the sixth episode can be expected to be full of some interesting incidents. According to Ready Steady Cut, despite Gordon helping Midge to avoid prison time, she will still be seen standing up for herself when he proposes to her again. Gordon is expected to respect her decision and allow Midge to perform her act on his show eventually.

Meanwhile, Joel is expected to be seen buying his brand new venue and starting with the preparations for another club. Rose and Abe will be struggling as they will find it difficult without Janusz and Zelda. They will also be seen taking up babysitting duties and messing up Esther and Ethan in various new ways.

The new episode will also display Midge continuing to succeed in her stand-up career and considering leaving the Gordon Ford show, as she has eyes on bigger shows now.

What happened in the previous epsiode?

Aside from the inspection for a new site conducted by Archie and Joel, the previous episode, titled The Pirate Queen, showcased Midge getting arrested for allegedly "assaulting" an executive. The episode also saw Gordon's producer calling an emergency meeting, where Gordon dismissed the entire incident since he wanted to smooth things over with Midge.

In the episode, the audience saw Gordon attending Midge's nightclub act, where she politely declined his offer for an affair again.

The cast list for the show's final season

The official cast members for the Prime Video show's season 5 include:

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham "Abe" Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Reid Scott as Gordon Ford

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, which airs on Prime Video this Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:01 am ET.

