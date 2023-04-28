The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 5 recap: Midge behind bars this time

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, currently on its fifth season, returned with a new episode on Friday, April 28, which saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) in the middle of another offbeat adventure, one that saw her end in prison. The Prime Video series has been an immense hit for a very long time now and has effectively blended styles of period drama, comedy, and emotions to create something exhilarating.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the exploits of Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who disrupts the norms of ordinary society to pursue standup comedy in the difficult years of the 1950s and 60s. its official synopsis reads as:

"It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had -- stand-up comedy."

The new episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, titled The Pirate Queen, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 5 recap: How did Midge end up in prison?

This episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel begins in 1987 when Joel (Michael Zegen) is a convict. Midge visits him and gives him headshots, which would work as currency inside the prison. He asks for younger photos. They discuss their grandchild, and Joel says that Midge should start performing again, mentioning her ex-manager Susie (Alex Borstein) in the process.

Back in 1961, Joel is busy looking for a new venue for his next club plan. Meanwhile, Susie is busy trying to land one of her clients a big role. As for Midge, she is performing on Gordon's show in the morning and doing stand-up at night.

Soon, we jump to Executive producer George and Gordon's (played by Reid Scott) deal about the diaper cream. Midway through the discussion, Midge offends George by making a joke, which leads her to offer her services at the boat party for the reps from the diaper company. On the other side, Zelda (Matilda Szydagis) and Janusz marry the same day at Midge’s home. This episode also gives a glimpse into the rekindling relationship between Joel and Midge as the two share a kiss.

On the boat, things go well for Midge and her comedy sketch until she encounters one of the reps harassing a waitress. She steps in to protect her, leading to a kind of assault, which the rep later helds Midge on. In the process, Midge had also accidentally thrown the man’s jacket into the water, which leads to a charge of piracy in international waters.

Midge is soon arrested by the coast guard and taken into custody. After a heated discussion and a complicated path back to a resolution, George decides to fire Midge, but Gordon steps in to defend her and refuses, thereby getting Midge out of trouble.

At the end of the episode, Gordon asks Midge out on a date, but Midge refuses stating that dating Gordon would result in her identity being limited to her relationship with Gordon, thereby wasting everything she has built so far.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will continue the story when it returns with a new episode next week.

