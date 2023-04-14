Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sees Susie helping Midge land a new job as a staff writer on the Gordon Ford show. She has been the talk of the town since the beginning of 2023 because it will be the show's final season. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been around March 17, 2017, and its inspirational and wholesome nature has managed to win thousands of hearts over the last six years.

The show is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife, discovered that she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it.

Rachel Brosnahan's Miriam "Midge" Maisel has already proven that she is not just another ordinary New York homemaker but also a gifted stand-up comedian. Back in the 1950s and 60s, women working jobs were frowned upon. This story manages to show how a woman broke her shackles and managed to make a name and career for herself in a habitat dominated by men.

Prime Video released the first three episodes of season 5 on April 14, 2023. Six more episodes will be released in the coming weeks until its finale episode on May 26, 2023.

Was Susie able to help her client/friend in the first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5?

Season 5's story began twenty years in the future, in 1981. Midge’s daughter Esther was seen talking to her therapist. Despite being an academic wonder, she suffered from severe anxiety and social issues. Viewers were then taken back to 1961 when Midge suffered from hypothermia after walking home in a blizzard.

Her manager Susie took care of her, but Midge was worried that she might lose her toes due to frostbite. Adamant to pull her client out of this terrible situation, Susie went to Mike Carr, head booker of the Gordon Ford show, and pressured him into booking Midge. He rejected the proposal, making him and Susie fierce rivals.

Meanwhile, at the Thanksgiving dinner, Midge's ex-husband, Joel, announced that his parents were getting divorced. At this point, Joel learned that his soon-to-be wife Mei wasn't pregnant anymore and that she was also not going to marry him. Instead, she was moving to Chicago.

Alife and Midge argued at the airport when the former revealed that he was being scouted by another talent manager. After Midge helped Alfie board his flight to Las Vegas, she bumped into her parents at the airport, following which she spotted Lenny Bruce. Midge recalled her awkward encounter with him previously. Joel, on the other hand, got drunk and made a scene at his club.

Meanwhile, Midge gave a terrific performance at a strip club. After the crowd applauded her, Susie mustered the strength to talk to Gordon Ford and asked him to put Midge on his show. Midge finally secured a job as a staff writer. Like her daughter Esther, Midge too was seen getting interviewed in the future. She revealed that she was unlucky in love and had a falling out with Susie Myerson.

Back in 1961, while Midge was on the subway for her first day at work, she bumped into a man named Sylvio, played by Milo Ventimiglia. He explained that he and Midge had previously been together for just one night, but he was in love with her. He offered her his number.

At work, Midge had a rude encounter with Mike, and Alvin asked all the writers to deliver twenty jokes an hour. Her jokes were not well received, and she was rudely interrupted when she told them. Her first day turned out to be terrible.

In the end, she was again seen performing at the strip club and telling a joke that was rejected earlier. The crowd laughed and Midge realized that she needed this validation.

