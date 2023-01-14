Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream ingredients explored as Prince Harry frostbite story sparks demand frenzy

Prince Harry recently shared that Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, a popular skin protectant, once helped him with a frostbite injury. The skincare product’s demand reportedly skyrocketed following the revelation.

The royal made the candid confession in his newly released memoir, Spare, which hit bookshelves earlier this week. He revealed that he suffered from bad frostbite during a charity trip to the North Pole back in 2011 right before his Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex recalled discussing his frostbite injuries with his father the night before Prince William’s wedding

“I regaled the company with tales of the [North] Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender p*nis.”

Prince Harry said that he was horrified to discover that he was frostnipped “down there” alongside in cheeks and ears:

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the t*dger wasn’t.”

The royal further elaborated on his frostbite injury and wrote:

“My p*nis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized.”

Shortly after, a friend reportedly suggested him to use the Elizabeth Ardent ointment as an immediate remedy. The suggestion made Prince Harry remember that his mother Princess Diana also used the product on her lips.

The Duke of Sussex also asked his friend:

“My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my t*dger?”

In response, his pal said that the product works on frostbite. The royal also remembered that the smell of the cream transported him through time while he applied the product to the affected area:

“I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room.”

While Prince Harry’s experience left social media users shocked, Elizabeth Arden shared a cheeky tweet promoting the brand’s Hyaluronic Acid and saying that it is “extremely helpful” for cold weather.

Everything to know about Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is considered a "cult" product in the beauty industry (Image via Alice/Twitter)

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a skin protectant and a classic skincare formula created by Miss Arden in 1930.

The product has been dubbed “versatile” and is reportedly used to soothe, protect and moisturize the skin as well as help in shaping brows, adding shine to cheeks, soothing dry hands, and smoothing nails and cuticles.

According to its official website, the product results in an “instant and overwhelming success” and continues to maintain its legacy even today.

The name of the ointment was reportedly coined after an Elizabeth Arden client used the cream on her child’s grazed knee, and it magically healed “eight hours later.”

As per the brand, the key ingredients of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream are Petrolatum, Vitamin E and SaliCylic Acid.

Other ingredients include Lanolin, Mineral Oil / Paraffinum Liquidum / Huile Minerale, Acacia Decurrens Extract, Dipteryx Odorata Bean Extract, Vanillin, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Vegetable Oil / Olus / Huile Vegetale, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Benzyl Alcohol.

The Petrolatum works as an “intensive moisturizer” that helps soothe and protect the skin, Vitamin E conditions the skin and protects it against “free radical damage” and SaliCylic Acid “exfoliates dry surface flakes and smoothes the skin.”

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is used by popular makeup artists and beauty experts across the world. The product has reportedly achieved the “cult status” in the beauty industry due to its versatility and successful results.

Twitter reacts to Prince Harry using Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream for frostbite

The "frostbite" excerpt from Prince Harry's 'Spare' sparked memefest online (Image via Getty Images)

Prince Harry took to his memoir, Spare, to share that he once used Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream to treat a frostbite injury “down there.” Shortly after, Elizabeth Arden official account also shared a cheeky promotion in reference to the royal’s experience.

A passage from the audiobook recording of the royal’s memoir also shed light on the frostbite incident and went viral online. The buzz around the cream even resulted in renewed interest in the product, which reportedly led to high demand.

Meanwhile, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Prince Harry’s experience:

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has long been a product of choice for the royal family. In addition to the late Princess Diana, the late Queen Elizabeth II is said to have used it twice daily as a moisturizer, per British Vogue.

